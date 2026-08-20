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Iron Man Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Chilla

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar Updated: August 20, 2026 16:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In the video she shared on Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow started preparing her breakfast by making a batter with besan. She was then seen adding onions, tomatoes and grated ginger along with spices before mixing everything together.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow recently gave her breakfast routine an Indian touch. The actor and Goop founder recently shared a video of herself making chilla, an Indian favourite, along with eggs and mint chutney.

In the video that she shared on Instagram, Gwyneth started preparing her breakfast by making a batter with besan. She was seen adding onions, tomatoes and grated ginger along with spices before mixing everything together.

She then cooked small chillas in a pan.

Chilla is a popular Indian breakfast and snack, usually made with gram flour or lentils and mixed with vegetables, herbs and spices.

Gwyneth paired the chillas with fried eggs and mint chutney. The chutney, which is commonly served with Indian snacks and meals, added another Indian flavour to her breakfast.

Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

 

This is not the first time Gwyneth has tried Indian food. She has previously shared dishes such as aloo anday and kitchari (khichdi) bowls with her followers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

 

Gwyneth is also set to return to the big screen with the film adaptation of Strangers: A Memoir Of Marriage.

The project, based on Belle Burden's critically acclaimed memoir, has been acquired by Netflix following a highly competitive six-way bidding war, according to People magazine.

Gwyneth will not only star in the film but also serve as its executive producer.

The memoir, which debuted at the top of The New York Times bestseller list and remained in the top 10 for nine consecutive weeks, explores the emotional fallout of a long-term marriage unravelling.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar

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