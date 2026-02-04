HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
iQOO 15R To Debut In India On Feb 24

iQOO 15R To Debut In India On Feb 24

By REDIFF GADGETS
February 04, 2026 09:04 IST

iQOO is gearing up to unveil its 15R smartphone in India during the final week of February.

The device boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a 1.5 K AMOLED screen with a silky-smooth 144 Hz refresh rate.

In 7.9 mm slimness a 7,600 mAh battery

iqoo

All photographs: Kind courtesy iQOO

1. Display

The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, offering a lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

iqoo

2. Processor

The device will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen processor and emphasising high performance, could come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

iqoo

3. Camera

The photography system might include a 200 MP primary sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

iqoo

4. Software

The upcoming smartphone is set to operate on iQOO's latest OriginOS interface, which is expected to be built on Android 16 right from launch.

iqoo

5. Price

The iQOO 15R will sit alongside the premium iQOO 15, which is priced above ₹70,000. The 15R by contrast shall likely be more affordable at around ₹49,999 starting price for the base model, keeping it under the ₹50,000 mark.

battery

6. Battery

The phone, perhaps just 7.9 mm in thickness, could pack a 7,600 mAh battery in its 'compact' frame, paired with an 80W fast charger included in the package.

iqoo

7. IP Rating

The device is expected to carry both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering exceptional protection against dust ingress and water immersion.

REDIFF GADGETS
