iQOO 15 Apex Edition Goes On Sale

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition has made its Indian debut with a starting price of ₹72,999 for the model featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

For those seeking more heft, the 16 GB RAM variant paired with 512 GB storage comes for ₹79,999.

The smartphone went on sale on April 6.

Visually, with its marble finish, much more sleek than earlier iQOO 15

All photographs: Kind courtesy iQOO

1. Diplay

The device flaunts a 6.85-in Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED panel, delivering a silky-smooth experience with refresh rates soaring up to 144 Hz.

2. Processor

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with as much as 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and a Q3 supercomputing co-processor for extra muscle.

3. Camera

Photography is handled by a triple-lens rear setup: A 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there's a 32 MP selfie snapper for crisp self-portraits.

4. IP Rating

The smartphone boasts a robust IP68 + IP69 rating, ensuring resistance to dust, water, and splashes.

5. Battery

Powering the handset is a massive 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, compatible with 100W wired and 40W wireless rapid charging, keeping the device juiced up in no time.