HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » iQOO 15 Apex Edition Goes On Sale

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Goes On Sale

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 09:00 IST

x

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition has made its Indian debut with a starting price of ₹72,999 for the model featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

For those seeking more heft, the 16 GB RAM variant paired with 512 GB storage comes for ₹79,999.

The smartphone went on sale on April 6.

Visually, with its marble finish, much more sleek than earlier iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Apex Edition

All photographs: Kind courtesy iQOO

1. Diplay

The device flaunts a 6.85-in Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED panel, delivering a silky-smooth experience with refresh rates soaring up to 144 Hz.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition

2. Processor

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with as much as 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and a Q3 supercomputing co-processor for extra muscle.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition

3. Camera

Photography is handled by a triple-lens rear setup: A 50 MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there's a 32 MP selfie snapper for crisp self-portraits.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition

4. IP Rating

The smartphone boasts a robust IP68 + IP69 rating, ensuring resistance to dust, water, and splashes.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition

5. Battery

Powering the handset is a massive 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, compatible with 100W wired and 40W wireless rapid charging, keeping the device juiced up in no time.

REDIFF GADGETS

RELATED STORIES

Realme 16 5G Is Here!
Realme 16 5G Is Here!
Lava Bold N2 Pro Arrives With...
Lava Bold N2 Pro Arrives With...
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series
V60 Lite Unveils With 6,500 mAh Battery
V60 Lite Unveils With 6,500 mAh Battery
Oppo, Vivo, Realme And More: Prepare For April Debuts
Oppo, Vivo, Realme And More: Prepare For April Debuts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with Engineer Wife3:49

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with...

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran Conflict0:41

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran...

'God knows how many parts Pak will be divided this time'1:14

'God knows how many parts Pak will be divided this time'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO