IPO Guide: What To Check Before Investing

'Read the prospectus as a capital allocator deciding whether the business deserves your capital at the offered price.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Reading an IPO red herring prospectus helps investors understand a company's business model, competitive strengths and long-term growth prospects.

Investors should examine profit margins, pricing power, debt levels and operating cash flow to assess financial health and sustainability.

Management experience, promoter share pledging, auditor qualifications and pending legal cases can reveal potential corporate governance risks.

Fresh IPO issues fund company expansion or debt repayment, while offer-for-sale proceeds go to existing shareholders selling their stakes.

Peer valuations, promoter transactions, regulatory disclosures and credit rating reports offer additional checks before investing in an IPO.

Rohit Karna wants to buy shares on fundamentals and hold them for the long term. For the 55-year-old Patna businessman, who is new to stock investing, the challenge begins with the initial public offering's (IPO's) red herring prospectus (RHP).

He finds this document, which runs into hundreds of pages, daunting. With the Jio Platforms IPO opening on October 21 and a busy IPO season ahead, his dilemma is shared by many.

The RHP offers a way to understand the business behind the shares.

"A few hours spent reading it can offer more insight than a brokerage note," says Manish Bhandari, founder, chief executive officer and portfolio manager, Vallum Capital.

That understanding can help investors hold on to the shares through weak quarters.

"Read the prospectus as a capital allocator deciding whether the business deserves your capital at the offered price," says Karthik Balakrishnan, professor of accounting, Indian School of Business.

Start with the business

Begin with business overview section: What does the firm do, who buys from it, what gives it an edge and how much room does it have to grow?

Then see whether the financials support the story. Look for margins that hold as the company grows and sustained pricing power.

"A competitive advantage should translate into returns on capital employed consistently above the cost of capital," says Balakrishnan.

Debt outpacing revenue, or rising profits alongside flat or negative operating cash flow, warrants scrutiny.

"Examine contingent liabilities for potential obligations that could affect the company's financial health," says Shoaib Zaman, director research, Peepal Bodhi Capital Services.

Know who is in charge

Examine management experience and remuneration. Have the promoters built successful businesses, or is this their first major venture?

Heavy share pledging can signal financial stress.

"Past defaults, frequent management changes and excessive remuneration are red flags," says Trivesh D, chief operating officer, Tradejini.

"Major pending court cases, fraud allegations or regulatory penalties warrant caution too," adds Nilesh H Sarda, Sebi-registered research analyst, Moneymint Consultancy. Check for sudden auditor resignations or concerns about the accounts.

"An auditor's qualification deserves close examination," says Wahab Khan, Sebi-registered research analyst, Trading Sky.

Dealings with group companies

Look at the scale and terms of revenue, costs and financing involving the promoter group. Trivesh suggests comparing three years of transactions for sharp increases or unusual patterns.

"Dealings with promoters or their relatives on unclear or unfair terms are red flags," says Sarda.

Who gets the money

A fresh issue creates shares and funds the company's debt repayment, expansion or other stated purposes.

In an offer for sale (OFS), existing shareholders sell their holdings and receive the proceeds. A large OFS deserves scrutiny, especially when promoters sell a substantial stake.

"It raises questions about their confidence in the company's future," says Khan.

Next, look for specific capital expenditure or debt repayment plans. Vague allocations for general corporate purposes may signal unclear priorities and poor fund utilisation.

Check the valuation

The basis for issue price section provides recent pre-IPO purchase prices and peer valuations.

"Assess whether the peer comparisons are appropriate or selectively chosen, and whether the price is supported by fundamentals or driven by hype," says Khan.

Look beyond the prospectus

Some answers lie elsewhere. Consult ministry of corporate affairs records for promoters' directorships and associated companies, Sebi and stock exchange disclosures for regulatory action, and credit rating reports.

Finally, don't read the RHP cover to cover. Just focus on the aspects described above.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff