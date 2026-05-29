IPL 2026 Final Snacks: Crispy, Spicy...

The IPL 2026 Final calls for an equally exciting sixer of a snack offering.

We have chosen six easy recipes to concoct a spread that will keep the hunger at bay and your peeps happy during the high-voltage clash.

From crispy pakodas, cheesy bites to spicy chicken poppers and a healthy trail mix we have got you covered.

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.spicynotes.net

1. Veg Seekh Kebab

Preeti Alam has sent in a step-by-step guide to rustle up delicious kebabs with no meat.

Packed with crisp vegetables, spices, they have an enticing smoky finish -- just the ticket for a tense evening of big hits and last-over drama.

Please find the recipe here: Veg Seekh Kebab and More Kebab Recipes.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

2. Mung Dal Bhajiyas

Hemantkumar Shivsharan hunted down the yummiest recipe for the best tujhko-mirchi-lagi-toh-main-kya-karoon-type lentil bhajiyas from the streets of Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai, that contain a good dose of garlic, ginger and red chillies.

Please find the recipe here: Mung Dal Bhajiyas and More Pakoda Recipes

Photograph: Chef Ganesh Gaonkar for Rediff

3. Maple Chicken Poppers

Chef Ganesh Gaonkar wraps chicken mince, flavoured with a maple-and-orange sauce, around gooey cheese. These poppers will give match night snacking a special edge.

Please find the recipe here: Maple Chicken Poppers

Photograph: Dipanwita Kundu for Rediff

4. Fish Fingers With Tartar Sauce

The classic British delight when served with a tartar dip is a great in-front-of-the-tv treat. Recipe: Dipanwita Kundu.

Please find the recipe here: Fish Fingers With Tartar Sauce and More Fish Fry Recipes

Photograph: Chef Sohail Karimi for Rediff

5. Corn Cheese Balls

Loaded with sweet corn and molten cheese, crunchy bites by Chef Sohail Karimi are ready in under an hour and taste brilliant with a simple dollop of ketchup.

Please find the recipe here: Corn Cheese Balls and More Corn Recipes

Photograph: California Walnut for Rediff

6. Tropical Trail Mix

No cooking involved. Effortless, healthy and lovely for continuous match-time munching -- it has nuts and much more goodness.

Please find the recipe here: Tropical Trail Mix