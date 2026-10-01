iPhone 18 Pro: 10 Countries Where It Costs The Most

Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro may carry the same name worldwide, but its price tag can vary sharply from one market to another.

The flagship starts at $1,199 in the US, while Apple's official prices differ across countries and regions, reflecting local taxes, duties, currency values and market pricing.

So, where does buying an iPhone 18 burn the biggest hole in your pocket?

We compare Apple's official starting prices across markets to find the 10 countries where the iPhone 18 Pro costs the most in 2026 as per the Apple web site.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Apple

1. Turkiye: $2,816.30

At 137,999 Turkish Lira, the iPhone 18 Pro costs around $2,816.30 in Turkiye.

That is a staggering 135% more than its $1,199 starting price in the US, making the Turkish price more than 2.3 times the American one.

2. Brazil: R$11,999

The iPhone 18 Pro comes with a hefty price tag of R$11,999 in Brazil, translating to around $2,332.

That is nearly 95% higher than its $1,199 starting price in the US, making the Brazilian price almost twice the American cost.

3. Finland: €1,509

In Finland, the prices for iPhone 18 Pro starts at €1,509, equivalent to around $1,721.

The price is roughly 44% higher than the $1,199 US starting price, making the Finnish cost about 1.44 times the American price.

4. India: Rs 164,900

In our country, the iPhone 18 Pro prices start at Rs 164,900, including taxes, translating to approximately $1,721.

That makes the Indian price around 44% higher than the $1,199 US starting price, with the handset costing about 1.44 times the American price.

5. Portugal: €1,499

In Portugal, iPhone 18 Pro prices start at €1,499, which translates to approximately $1,706.

That makes it around 42% more expensive than the $1,199 US starting price, with Portuguese buyers paying about 1.42 times the American price.

6. Hungary: Ft549,990

Apple lists the iPhone 18 Pro at 549,990 Hungarian forint in Hungary, translating to around $1,705.

That is approximately 42% higher than the $1,199 US price, putting the Hungarian price at about 1.42 times the American cost.

7. Italy: €1,489

Apple lists the iPhone 18 Pro at €1,489 in Italy.

That is approximately $1,694, making the handset around 41% more expensive than the $1,199 US price, or about 1.41 times the American cost.

8. France: €1,479

The iPhone 18 Pro has arrived with a starting price of €1,479 in France, translating to around $1,682.

That makes it roughly 40% more expensive than the $1,199 US price, with French buyers paying about 1.4 times the American price.

9. Belgium: €1,479

Apple's Belgian online store lists the iPhone 18 Pro at €1,479.

That comes to approximately $1,683, making it around 40% more expensive than the $1,199 US starting price.

10. Netherlands: €1,479

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at €1,479 on Apple's Netherlands online store, equivalent to around $1,683.

This puts the Dutch price approximately 40% above the US price, at about 1.4 times the American cost.