Will Apple Launch A Foldable Phone?

Whether Apple unveils a foldable iPhone or simply builds on its existing lineup, September 9 will offer the first glimpse of how the company plans to begin its next chapter.

IMAGE: A customer compares his old iPhone with the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max at an Apple retail store in Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo/Reuters

Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event is scheduled for September 9.

iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to get faster chips and better cameras.

A foldable iPhone remains the biggest unconfirmed rumour.

Apple is also expected to announce software rollout dates for existing devices.

Tim passes the baton. Can Ternus shift Apple into top gear?

After leading Apple for over a decade, Tim Cook has passed the baton to John Ternus, the company's longtime hardware chief, who officially became CEO on September 1.

Ternus has spent more than 25 years helping shape products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and AirPods. The September 9 event will be his first major keynote as Apple's chief executive, while Cook continues as executive chairman.

Apple has officially announced its 'Surprise and Shine' event for Wednesday, September 9, at 10.30 pm IST. The keynote will stream on Apple.com, the Apple TV app and YouTube.

As always, Apple has kept its product line-up under wraps. But if the company follows its recent launch pattern, here's what people are expecting to see.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Familiar design, meaningful upgrades

Apple usually refines its Pro models each year instead of completely redesigning them. With Ternus -- known for his engineering-first approach and love for motorsports -- leading his first launch, many will be watching to see whether Apple adds a few extra surprises.

Expected upgrades:

A faster A20 Pro chip with improved power efficiency.

Better battery life -- an upgrade many iPhone users will be hoping for.

A brighter display with smoother scrolling.

A 48MP main camera with an expected variable aperture system for better low light photography.

New premium colour options.

For most users, these changes could mean quicker performance, longer battery life and sharper photos without changing the familiar iPhone experience.

A foldable iPhone could finally arrive

Apple has stayed away from foldable phones while rivals experimented with the category. This year, many expect that to change with Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra.

Instead of folding like older flip phones, it is expected to open like a book, giving users a much larger screen for watching videos, reading or multitasking.

Expected specifications:

A 5.5-inch outer display.

A 7.6-inch inner folding display.

The same A20 Pro chip as the Pro models.

A slimmer design than most foldable phones currently on the market.

A premium price, likely above $2,000 (approximately Rs 1.89 lakh).

Apple has not confirmed the device but, if it appears, it would mark the company's entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Apple Watch Series 12: Health remains the priority

The Apple Watch has gradually evolved from a fitness tracker into a health companion and the next version is expected to continue that trend.

Expected upgrades:

More accurate heart-rate tracking.

Better sleep and wellness monitoring.

Longer battery life.

New colours and watch bands.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: Built for tougher adventures

The Ultra series is designed for outdoor users, athletes and divers so Apple is expected to focus on durability rather than changing its look.

Expected upgrades:

A brighter display for outdoor use.

Better GPS accuracy.

Improved battery efficiency.

Enhanced health sensors.

AirPods: Small improvements that matter

Apple could also refresh its AirPods line-up.

Instead of a major redesign, the focus is expected to be on making everyday use more convenient.

Expected upgrades:

Better sound quality.

Improved battery life.

Faster switching between Apple devices.

Possible health-focused features, such as heart-rate sensing, in select models.

Software updates for existing devices

Not every announcement will require buying new hardware.

Apple is expected to reveal when its latest software updates -- including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and watchOS 27 -- will become available for supported devices.

Apple had already previewed many of these software features during WWDC (the Worldwide Developers Conference) earlier this year.

What to watch for

Product What is expected iPhone 18 Pro Faster chip, better battery, improved camera iPhone 18 Pro Max Bigger battery, brighter display, camera upgrades Foldable iPhone Book-style folding design and larger screen Apple Watch Series 12 Better health tracking and battery life Apple Watch Ultra 4 Improved GPS and outdoor performance AirPods Better audio and possible health features iOS 27 Release date for the latest software update

Why this event matters

Apple's September event has always been important but this year's keynote carries extra significance because it is the first major product launch under CEO John Ternus.

Whether Apple unveils a foldable iPhone or simply builds on its existing line-up, September 9 will offer the first glimpse of how the company plans to begin its next chapter.

Apple has confirmed only the event and the leadership transition. Everything else -- from a foldable iPhone to faster chips and smarter watches -- will remain speculation until John Ternus walks onto the stage on September 9.