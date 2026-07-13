'The monotony of marriage can seep into the bedroom, creating boredom,' says rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In many long-term relationships, there comes a time when intimacy quietly begins to fade.

While couples may not openly discuss it, there are signs of emotional distance.

It could stem from boredom, arguments or conflicting expectations from one another, points out rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, while counselling a young married individual who is struggling to find intimacy in their marriage.

You too can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Please suggest how to bring back intimacy in our marriage.

We barely have sex now.

We both don't talk about it and we don't do it either.

We feel like we have done it all, which is not creating any attraction or making us feel like making love anymore.

It now feels like we are just two individuals who have been married for 15 years.

How long have you been married?

If it's been a while, the monotony of marriage can seep into the bedroom, creating boredom.

If the marriage is more recent, then check if arguments or conflicting expectations from one another have been affecting your intimacy.

Coming to the topic of intimacy, it's not just physical; it starts with emotional intimacy.

Have conversations, spend time with each other, do little things for one another, pay compliments and express gratitude to each other.

Intimacy inside the bedroom starts outside it.

You too can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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