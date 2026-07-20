Home » Get Ahead » Tara Sutaria, Zendaya Dress Like The Moon

The moon has inspired poetry, love stories and countless late-night thoughts. This International Moon Day, why not let it inspire your wardrobe too?

Think luminous whites, soft ivories, pearl embellishments and dreamy silhouettes that glow instead of shout.

These celebrity looks capture the quiet magic of moonlight one outfit at a time.

Moonlight, but make it couture

IMAGE: This ivory Vivienne Westwood gown looks like it was stitched from moonbeams.

The sculpted corset, soft draping and cape-like dupatta make Tara look like she's floating through a midnight sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Full moon energy

IMAGE: If the moon walked a red carpet, it'd probably borrow Zendaya's Schiaparelli masterpiece.

The porcelain-white bodice and shimmering silver fringe glow with every step, just like moonlight dancing on water.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Brightest in the night

IMAGE: Clean, crisp, and impossibly fresh, Sara's stark white dress shines without trying too hard.

The structured silhouette lets this luminous shade do exactly what the moon does best -- quietly steal the spotlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Wrapped in moon pearls



Shanaya's pearl-dotted Manish Malhotra sari glows with every movement, creating the illusion of tiny moonlit droplets cascading around her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram IMAGE: Forget diamonds, the moon would choose pearls.Shanaya's pearl-dottedsari glows with every movement, creating the illusion of tiny moonlit droplets cascading around her.

Moonlit garden

IMAGE: Ivory serves as the perfect canvas for delicate floral embroidery in this elegant co-ord.

It is calm and romantic, giving moonlight falling softly over a blooming garden vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Soft lunar glow

IMAGE: Off-white, shimmering crystals and pearl fringes come together to create a look that catches the light from every angle, like a gentle full moon on a quiet night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram

Celestial finishing touch

IMAGE: Sometimes, you can see the moon during the day! And when that translates into an outfit, this is how stunning it can be.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya adds an additional detail -- a crescent moon and star hair accessory on her tight bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff