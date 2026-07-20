The moon has inspired poetry, love stories and countless late-night thoughts. This International Moon Day, why not let it inspire your wardrobe too?
Think luminous whites, soft ivories, pearl embellishments and dreamy silhouettes that glow instead of shout.
These celebrity looks capture the quiet magic of moonlight one outfit at a time.
Moonlight, but make it couture
IMAGE: This ivory Vivienne Westwood gown looks like it was stitched from moonbeams.
The sculpted corset, soft draping and cape-like dupatta make Tara look like she's floating through a midnight sky.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
Full moon energy
IMAGE: If the moon walked a red carpet, it'd probably borrow Zendaya's Schiaparelli masterpiece.
The porcelain-white bodice and shimmering silver fringe glow with every step, just like moonlight dancing on water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Isabel Infantes/Reuters
Brightest in the night
IMAGE: Clean, crisp, and impossibly fresh, Sara's stark white dress shines without trying too hard.
The structured silhouette lets this luminous shade do exactly what the moon does best -- quietly steal the spotlight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
Wrapped in moon pearls
IMAGE: Forget diamonds, the moon would choose pearls.
Shanaya's pearl-dotted Manish Malhotra
sari glows with every movement, creating the illusion of tiny moonlit droplets cascading around her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
Moonlit garden
IMAGE: Ivory serves as the perfect canvas for delicate floral embroidery in this elegant co-ord.
It is calm and romantic, giving moonlight falling softly over a blooming garden vibes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
Soft lunar glow
IMAGE: Off-white, shimmering crystals and pearl fringes come together to create a look that catches the light from every angle, like a gentle full moon on a quiet night.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram
Celestial finishing touch
IMAGE: Sometimes, you can see the moon during the day! And when that translates into an outfit, this is how stunning it can be.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya adds an additional detail -- a crescent moon and star hair accessory on her tight bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff