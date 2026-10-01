International Coffee Day: Coffee Lovers, This One's For You!

Coffee, the morning pick-me-up drink can have countless avatars.

Across the world, it is served frothy, chilled, spiced, nutty, boozy or even made without coffee powder!

This International Coffee Day, let's raise a mug to some delicious and rather unusual coffee drinks from India and around the world.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

1. Dalgona Coffee

Hitesh Harisinghani worked out a a simple way to recreate the frothy Covid-popular Dalgona at home. With its creamy phitti hui coffee topping and smooth milk base, this easy recipe makes a cafe-style drink with just a few everyday ingredients.

Please find the recipe here: Dalgona Coffee

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

2. Egg Coffee

Mayur Sanap has a delicious take on Vietnam's iconic creamy beverage that's topped with a velvety layer of whipped egg mixture. Discover how to recreate this indulgent Vietnamese favourite at home.

Please find the recipe here: Egg Coffee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charles Haynes/Wikimedia Commons

3. South Indian Ginger Coffee

A popular South Indian choice, the comforting, invigorating beverage is made without coffee powder but is still called kaphee! Its warming ginger flavour makes it both refreshing and fortifying.

Please find the recipe here: South Indian Ginger Coffee

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

4. Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Post a trip to Vitenam, Mayur Sanap learns how to give the classic iced latte a delicious rebirth with peanut butter and a hint of salt. Chilled, yummy, it has a nutty, silky finish.

Please find the recipe here: Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Photograph: California Walnuts For Rediff

5. Bourbon And Walnut Frappe

Coffee gets a makeover in this recipe. Coffee, smooth bourbon and walnut milk come together in a chilled drink with a smooth texture and nut aftertaste. It is an unusual yet tempting pick for those who enjoy their coffee with a shot of booze.

Please find the recipe here: Bourbon And Walnut Frappe