Inside B-Town's Glam World: Tanya Ghavri Spills Some Styling Secrets

'Clothes speak volumes before you do,' says celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who believes elegance matters more than virality.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri

The world sees the final red carpet photograph. Tanya Ghavri sees the chaos before it, the moodboards, fittings, last-minute alterations, global sourcing, celebrity emotions, and the pressure of making sure a look is remembered years later.

Having styled multiple celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many more, Tanya has spent nearly two decades quietly shaping Bollywood's fashion narrative. Her most recent work is styling Tara Sutaria and Diipa Khosla for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

In a candid chat with Rediff's Rishika Shah, the celebrity stylist and daughter of former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri opens up about the pressures, why she refuses to chase viral fashion moments, the truth about celebrity styling, and why elegance will always matter more than trends.

'Celebrity Stylists Weren't A Big Thing When I Started'

Today, celebrity stylists are almost as talked about as the stars they dress. But when Tanya Ghavri entered the industry 17 years ago, things looked very different.

"There was probably Anaita Shroff who everyone looked up to, but celebrity stylists were not a very big thing," Tanya recalls.

Fashion at the time was dominated by designers like Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, and Anita Dongre, while celebrity styling as a profession only truly evolved over the last 15 years.

Though she always knew fashion was her calling, she wasn't sure which direction it would take.

"I knew quite early on in my late teens that it would be something with fashion and styling," she says. "I just wasn't sure whether it would be designing or celebrity styling." She eventually chose styling, drawn more towards image-building, personal style, and helping people express themselves through fashion.

From Parsons To Bollywood

Long before she became one of Bollywood's most sought-after celebrity stylists, Tanya was simply a fashion-obsessed teenager trying to figure out where she belonged in the industry.

An alumna of Parsons School of Design, Tanya later continued studying fashion in Mumbai at SNDT Women's University before interning at Vogue India and assisting celebrity stylist Pernia Qureshi on films like Aisha and Thank You.

Over time, Tanya became known for her elegant, personality-driven styling approach rather than trend-heavy fashion.

Her work eventually expanded beyond celebrity styling as well. In 2015, she co-founded The Dhoom Dhaam Company, a luxury wedding and events venture known for its glamorous large-scale celebrations.

'My Father Taught Me Discipline And Passion'

While Tanya Ghavri eventually found her own space in fashion, she says growing up as the daughter of former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri played a huge role in shaping her mindset and work ethic.

"Growing up with my father definitely made me realise a couple of things very early on," Tanya says. "It taught me discipline and also the importance of following your passion."

She recalls watching her father build his career from humble beginnings entirely on his own, something that deeply influenced both her and her sister, acclaimed casting director Panchami Ghavri.

"My dad came from a very humble background and did everything on his own," she says. "Those moral values and that system were put into us very early on."

According to Tanya, seeing her father succeed through dedication made her realise that doing something you genuinely love is the key to eventually excelling at it.

While Tanya credits her father for shaping her discipline and work ethic, she says his cricketing fame never really opened doors in Bollywood.

"My dad was a cricketer, so he definitely instilled discipline and work ethics in me. But he didn't have any connections with the movie industry," she says. "There was no disadvantage, but there was no advantage as such either. I had to carve my own path very organically."

'Styling Is Not Just Shopping'

If there's one misconception Tanya wants people to stop believing in, it's that stylists simply go shopping for celebrities.

"You're not actually buying the clothes most of the time," she explains.

For red carpets, events and press appearances, stylists source sample pieces directly from designers and luxury brands across the world. These are often runway looks that are later altered to fit the celebrity perfectly before being returned.

"You're thinking about accessories, hair, makeup, shoes, the entire look," she says. "That's what styling is actually about."

Campaigns and endorsements are different, where clothing is usually purchased through stores or e-commerce platforms.

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh styled by Tanya Ghavri.

'Clothes Are Just One Part Of Image-Building'

For Tanya, styling has never been only about fashion.

"Styling is always about building an image. Clothes are just a part of it," she says.

She believes clothes communicate long before a person speaks.

"What do you represent? What do you have to say to the world? Clothes speak volumes before you do."

And when celebrities want reinvention, the process becomes deeply personal.

Tanya says the image changes usually begin with long conversations and understanding where that person is emotionally and professionally in life.

"I've seen celebrities go through weight transformations, marriage, motherhood, and comebacks," she shares. "Every phase is beautiful and has its own charm."

According to her, the aim is simple: making clients feel and look their best during every stage of their lives.

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor styled by Tanya Ghavri.

'I Care More About Elegance Than Virality'

In the age of Instagram fashion commentary and viral red carpet moments, Tanya admits she's never chased shock value.

"I don't really care for virality," she says honestly.

Instead, her focus remains timelessness, elegance, and authenticity.

"I have to make sure my client looks like herself. She looks timeless, elegant, and sophisticated."

Her benchmark is simple: the look should still feel memorable even 15 years later.

'Cannes Is Under A Microscopic Lens'

Having recently styled Tara Sutaria and Diipa Khosla for Cannes, Tanya admits global red carpets come with a completely different level of pressure.

IMAGE: Diipa Khosla's Cannes look styled by Tanya Ghavri.

"Everyone is watching Cannes under a microscopic lens," she says.

Unlike Bollywood events, Cannes demands intense moodboarding, research, and planning.

"There's a lot of thought that goes into every accessory, every detail, and how to elevate the look."

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria's Cannes look styled by Tanya Ghavri.

And while Indian events require efforts too, she says international red carpets place celebrities on a truly global stage.

"You're dressing someone for the world, not just India. The stakes are much higher."

'Khushi Kapoor Has Incredible Personal Style'

When asked about her most creatively satisfying collaborations, Tanya immediately mentions Khushi Kapoor.

"She has so much personal style. It's very innate. She gets it from her mom," Tanya says.

IMAGE: Tanya's most favourite look that she styled for Khushi Kapoor.

One of her favourite looks remains a black dress with dramatic dripping sleeves that she styled for Khushi.

"It was edgy and avant-garde but still very her," she says.

Tanya Ghavri's Most Stylish Celebs

When asked which celebrities she thinks have the strongest personal style, Tanya doesn't hesitate.

At the very top of her list is Sonam Kapoor. "She is just amazing," Tanya says.

She also names Khushi Kapoor, praising her "very innate and unique" sense of fashion.

About Tara Sutaria, Tanya says, "She has old-world charm. I always tell her she's from a different era altogether because she always has her fashion references in place."

Ananya Panday earns a mention for being "a cool cat," while Saif Ali Khan makes the list for his "lust-worthy wardrobe."

'Fashion Is Art, You Have To Respect It'

Behind the glamour lies enormous responsibility, especially when dealing with couture and luxury jewellery worth lakhs.

"Fashion is art," Tanya says. "You have to respect it."

From delicate embroidery to luxury fabrics sourced globally, she says her team treats every garment with extreme care.

The job also comes with pressure from brands and designers wanting celebrities to wear their labels.

But Tanya says she has never compromised her integrity. "I get calls saying they'll pay me money to put celebrities in certain clothes," she reveals. "But I've never taken that route."

For her, the priority remains helping clients look their absolute best.

'My Obsession With Fashion Hasn't Gone Away'

After almost two decades in the industry, Tanya says her excitement for styling still feels exactly the same.

"I'm obsessed with fashion," she says with a laugh. "I'm obsessed with playing dress up with people I work with."

And despite the chaos, deadlines, and pressure, she still strives to make every look "a 10 on 10."

"I love working hard and making sure every single look is the best it can possibly be.