Get A Rs 20K Scholarship To Learn In-Demand Skills

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What is it about?

The Eastman Powerup Eduskill Scholarship Programme 2026-27 is an initiative by Eastman Auto and Power Limited (EAPL) that aims to support academically promising students by providing them access to industry-relevant skill development certifications along with supplementary educational support.

To access the list of courses and categories, click HERE.

The scholarship provides financial aid linked to the completion of pre-defined certification courses, along with supplementary support for continuation of education.

Selected scholars will be required to enrol in and complete approved certification courses from platforms such as Udemy and Coursera within the defined programme timelines, with a maximum of four to five months for course completion. The course fee will initially be borne by the scholar.

The scholarship will be disbursed upon successful completion of each course, subject to submission and verification of valid proof, including course completion certificates and fee payment receipts.

Selected students will receive a maximum of Rs 20,000 upon successful completion of all four courses.

Who can apply?

Applicants need to

Be enrolled in fulltime BTech, MTech, MBA, PGDM or polytechnic diploma programmes at recognised government or private institutions in India

Have secured at least 60 per cent or more than 6 CGPA

Have no active backlogs or disciplinary issues

Are willing to complete online certification courses within the programme timelines

Have an annual parental income not exceeding Rs 6 lakh

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online or click HERE.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 4, 2026.

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