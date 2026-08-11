The Last Date To Apply For CLAT 2027 Is...

The Consortium of National Law Universities has scheduled the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 for Sunday, December 6, for both the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

What is CLAT 2027?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities (NLUs).

The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Who can apply for CLAT 2027?

Candidates who meet the CLAT 2027 eligibility criteria prescribed by the Consortium of National Law Universities can apply for the exam.

For CLAT UG 202

Candidates who have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination can apply.

Students appearing for their class 12 board exams in 2027 may also be eligible to apply, subject to the consortium's conditions.

For CLAT PG 2027

Candidates must have completed an LLB or an equivalent law degree from a recognised university, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

There is no upper age limit for candidates applying for CLAT UG or PG.

How and where to apply for CLAT 2027?

Candidates can complete their CLAT 2027 registration online through the official application portal of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Important dates for CLAT 2027

The last date to submit CLAT 2027 application form is October 31, 2026.

The CLAT 2027 exam date is December 6, 2026, between 2 and 4 pm IST.

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