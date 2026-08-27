Scholarships For Job-Oriented Diploma Courses

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What is it about?

The Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2026, an initiative of the K C Mahindra Education Trust, aims to support students from economically disadvantaged families who wish to pursue job-oriented diploma courses at recognised government polytechnics.

Under the scholarship, 550 students will receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for up to three years, helping them continue their diploma education and build skills for future employment opportunities.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen.

Candidates must have passed the SSC/HSC or equivalent class 10/12 examination with more than 60 per cent marks.

Candidates must have secured admission to the first year or direct admission to the second year through a lateral entry diploma course at a government or recognised polytechnic institute.

Candidates must belong to a family with a low annual income.

Preference will be given to girl students, students from low-income families, differently abled students and children of armed forces or central armed police forces personnel.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is August 31.

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