SBI's Rs 15 Lakhs-Rs 15,000 Scholarships For School, UG, PG Students

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What is it about?

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship is designed to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections. The scholarship covers students from class 9 onwards, including those pursuing higher education in India and abroad, helping ensure that financial constraints do not stand in the way of quality education.

Under the programme, selected students can receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 15 lakhs per academic year, depending on the scholarship category and level of study.

The application process is completely online and free of cost, with no application fee. The scholarship amount is transferred directly to the selected students through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen.

Minimum 7.5 CGPA or 75 per cent marks in the previous academic year (65 per cent for SC/ST, 60 per cent for PwBD).

Annual family income less than or equal to Rs 3,00,000 (school students) and Rs 6,00,000 (other categories).

Pursuing education from a top 300 NIRF (overall) or NAAC 'A' and above accredited institution.

Note

If studying in a government school with no fees, provide a letter confirming enrolment and no-fee status.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is September 4, 2026.

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