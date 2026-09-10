LIC Scholarship Class 10, Class 12 Students: Get Upto Rs 50,000

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What is it about?

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme, offered by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections by providing financial assistance for higher education and improving their future employment opportunities.

Scholarships are awarded under two categories:

General scholarship: For students after class 12/diploma.

Special scholarship: For students after class 10 pursuing higher, technical or vocational education, including National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)-affiliated industrial training institutes (ITIs).

Scholarship amount

Selected students will receive the following financial assistance, subject to continued eligibility:

Medical courses: Rs 50,000 per year, paid in two instalments of Rs 25,000 each.

Engineering courses: Rs 40,000 per year, paid in two instalments of Rs 20,000 each.

Graduation, diploma, integrated and vocational/ITI courses: Rs 20,000 per year, paid in two instalments of Rs 10,000 each.

Intermediate, vocational and diploma courses after class 10: Rs 15,000 per year, paid in two instalments of Rs 7,500 each.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

For general scholarship

All candidates who have passed their class 12 exam (or its equivalent) with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA grade in the academic year 2023-24/2024-25/2025-26.

Have taken admission in the academic year 2026-27 for pursuing their first year degree course in the field of medicine (MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, BDS), engineering (BE, BTECH, BArch), graduation in any discipline, integrated courses, diploma course in any field or other equivalent courses, vocational courses through government recognised colleges/institutes or courses in ITIs.

Have parents/guardian with an annual income (from all sources) not exceeding Rs 4.5 lakhs per annum.

For special scholarship

All candidates who have passed their class 10 exam (or its equivalent) with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA grade in the academic year 2023-24/2024-25/2025-26 and have taken admission in the academic year 2026-27 for pursuing higher studies in the first year of intermediate/10 + 2 pattern/ vocational or diploma courses through government recognised colleges/ institutions or courses in (ITIs)

Have parents/guardian with an annual income (from all sources) not exceeding Rs 4.5 lakhs per annum.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is September 30, 2026.

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