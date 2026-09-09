Last Date To Apply For MMS At WeSchool, Mumbai, Is...

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy WeSchool

SP Mandali's L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), Mumbai, is inviting applications for admission to its Master of Management Studies 2026-27 under the Maharashtra centralised admission process (CAP) vacancy.

Students who missed out on securing a seat through the CAP can now apply to WeSchool, Mumbai.

What is the Welingkar MMS CAP vacancy admission?

Welingkar conducts its MMS admissions in accordance with the admission rules prescribed by the Maharashtra directorate of technical education (DTE).

The latest admission announcement is for seats that remain vacant after the regular CAP rounds.

The MMS is a two-year, full-time postgraduate management programme offered at Welingkar's Mumbai campus. The programme offers specialisations in marketing, finance, human resource management and operations.

The institute currently has an intake of 120 students plus one additional seat for the MMS programme.

Who can apply?

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements prescribed for admission to the first year of the two-year full-time MBA/MMS programme in Maharashtra can apply, subject to the conditions mentioned in the institute's CAP vacancy notice.

The MMS admission process is governed by the CET cell and directorate of technical education, government of Maharashtra. Eligibility and selection are based on the applicable DTE admission rules.

Candidates should therefore check their eligibility, documents and merit requirements before submitting the application.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can refer to the official website HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to submit your application application is September 9, 2026, 11.30 pm IST.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.