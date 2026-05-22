King's College Offers Rs 6.44 Lakh Grant For Indian Students Only

King’s College London is looking for up to 40 talented postgraduate students from India for funded study opportunities at its London campuses.

IMAGE: Tilottama, a winner of the Vice-Chancellor’s Award, studied Comparative Literature (MA) at King’s College London. Photograph: Kind courtesy King’s College London

What is this scholarship about?

King’s College London, UK, is inviting applications from Indian postgraduate students for the Vice-Chancellor’s Awards 2026.

The prestigious university is looking for up to 40 exceptional master’s students from India to pursue full-time, on-campus study in the United Kingdom starting this September.

The initiative is designed to remove cost barriers, reward outstanding academic talent and support young changemakers who are committed to creating a positive, tangible impact in society.

The programme is available across eight major academic streams -- including arts and humanities, The Dickson Poon School of Law, King's Business School and life sciences and medicine -- all of which aim to enrich London's research ecosystem.

While the awards are highly competitive, they offer significant financial relief directly applied to the university's overseas tuition fees.

Candidates selected under the scheme will receive 5,000 pounds reduction (approximately Rs 6.44 lakh) applied directly to their tuition fee account.

In addition, the award serves as an official recognition of leadership, giving recipients access to premium academic networking and global policy platforms.

Candidates selected under the programme will be expected to actively engage with the university's leadership initiatives.

The award functions strictly as a fee waiver, which means no cash equivalent will be offered to cover personal living expenses, UK visas or international travel costs.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to international fee-paying students permanently domiciled in India.

While the initiative covers a vast range of disciplines, it is strictly limited to candidates enrolling in their first full-time postgraduate taught degree at King's.

Applications can only be filed after the student has successfully secured an official admission offer from the university.

How to apply

Interested candidates must first apply to their chosen master's course and secure a formal offer of admission.

The university will then invite eligible offer-holders to submit brief answers to a series of specific selection questions via the online portal.

Direct scholarship submissions without an official course offer or from students who have already accepted other King's funding will not be accepted.

All details including terms and conditions of the programme are available HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply for the award is May 31.

Applicants must have accepted their study offer and paid their course deposit by May 31.

After reviewing the academic credentials, the final announcement of winners will be released by the end of July.

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