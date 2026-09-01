Home  » Get Ahead » Interested In Politics And Governance? This Internship Is For You

Interested In Politics And Governance? This Internship Is For You

By REDIFF GET AHEAD September 01, 2026 15:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

how to apply to ICPC Internship Programme

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

What is it about?

The ICPC Internship Programme 2026, offered by the Policy, Politics and Governance Foundation, provides final-year and penultimate-year undergraduate students with hands-on exposure to politics, policymaking and governance.

The programme combines online and offline learning with real-world experience, expert mentorship and networking opportunities.

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Open to students from all academic backgrounds.
  • Especially suitable for final-year and penultimate-year students.
  • Ideal for students interested in careers in political or policy strategy consulting after graduation.

Note

The internship requires students to complete four months of non-continuous internship. 

Considering the varying academic schedules of students, the programme offers flexibility, allowing interns to complete the internship at their own pace within a maximum period of nine months.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

Applications for this internship is open throughout the year.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

how to apply to ICPC Internship Programme

More News Coverage

Rediff

More From Rediff

Can Breast Cancer Impact Your Sex Life?

Can Breast Cancer Impact Your Sex Life?
Sona Is Like The Morning Sun!

Sona Is Like The Morning Sun!
Beware Of These Scams!

Beware Of These Scams!

Related Stories

SBI's Rs 15 Lakhs-Rs 15,000 Scholarships For Students

SBI's Rs 15 Lakhs-Rs 15,000 Scholarships For Students

Web Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories

World Letter Writing Day: 8 Letters, 8 Special Stories
Realme C100i: All You Need To Know

Realme C100i: All You Need To Know
10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks

10 Timeless Princess Diana Looks