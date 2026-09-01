Interested In Politics And Governance? This Internship Is For You

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What is it about?

The ICPC Internship Programme 2026, offered by the Policy, Politics and Governance Foundation, provides final-year and penultimate-year undergraduate students with hands-on exposure to politics, policymaking and governance.

The programme combines online and offline learning with real-world experience, expert mentorship and networking opportunities.

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 along with a certificate of appreciation.

Who can apply?

To apply for the scholarship, you must fulfil the following criteria:

Open to students from all academic backgrounds.

Especially suitable for final-year and penultimate-year students.

Ideal for students interested in careers in political or policy strategy consulting after graduation.

Note

The internship requires students to complete four months of non-continuous internship.

Considering the varying academic schedules of students, the programme offers flexibility, allowing interns to complete the internship at their own pace within a maximum period of nine months.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

Applications for this internship is open throughout the year.

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