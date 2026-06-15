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12 Career-Oriented PG Courses in ICT

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
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June 15, 2026 11:33 IST

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admission announcement post graduate certificate courses in ICT

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

What is it about?

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications for post graduate certificate courses in the ICT domain for its August 2026 batch.

C-DAC has announced admissions for the following 12 career-oriented full-time courses:

  • Advanced Computing (PGCP-AC)
  • Big Data Analytics (PGCP-BDA)
  • Artificial Intelligence (PGCP-AI)
  • Embedded Systems Design (PGCP-ESD)
  • IT Infrastructure, Systems and Security (PGCP-ITISS)
  • VLSI Design (PGCP-VLSI)
  • Mobile Computing (PGCP-MC)
  • Advanced Secure Software Development (PGCP-ASSD)
  • HPC System Administration (PGCP-HPCSA)
  • FinTech and Blockchain Development (PGCP-FBD)
  • Cyber Security and Forensics (PGCP-CSF)

All courses are approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and features 1,200 learning hours with 40 credits aligned to Level 6 of National Skills Qualification Framework.

Who can apply

Admissions to all PG certificate programmes of C-DAC are done through C-DAC's computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT).

Every year, C-CAT is conducted in January (for the February intake) and July (for the August intake).

For the August intake, C-CAT is scheduled on July 4 and July 5, 2026.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit acts.cdac.in and refer to the admission booklet or click HERE.

Important date

The last date to register and submit application is June 23, 2026.

The course will commence August 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

admission announcement post graduate certificate courses in ICT

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com

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