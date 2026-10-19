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Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched At Rs 10,999 With 120 Hz Display

By REDIFF GADGETS October 19, 2026 09:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Infinix has introduced the Smart 20 HD, an affordable smartphone featuring a 120 Hz display, dual speakers with up to 300 per cent volume.

Buyers can choose from three colours: Night Pulse, Silver Dancer and Sunlike Orange.

Infinix Smart 20 HD specs: 120 Hz display, 8 MP cameras and 5,000 mAh battery. All for Rs 10,999

Infinix Smart 20 HD

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

1. Price: Rs 10,999

In India, the sole 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant retails at Rs 10,999, with all applicable offers included.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

2. Display: 6.67-inch HD+

It features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a punch-hole cut-out, 720 × 1,600-pixel resolution and refresh rates reaching 120 Hz.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

3. Camera: 8 MP Selfie

For photos or reels, the Infinix Smart 20 HD features 8 MP cameras on both the front and rear.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

4. IP Rating: IP64

An IP64 rating provides the Infinix Smart 20 HD with protection against dust ingress and water splashes.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

5. Design: 189 gm

It carries the model number X6725 and measures 165.62 × 77.01 × 8.25 mm.

It runs on the T7250 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

6. Other Feature: Noise-Reduction Mode

For clearer conversations, the handset offers three noise-reduction modes, including Smart NC and Standard NC, alongside Pure Voice technology to improve call clarity.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

7. Battery: 15W Charging

The handset draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 15W charging.

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