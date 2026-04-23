Infinix Note 60 Pro Arrives In India With 90W Fast Charging And AMOLED Screen

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is now on sale across India -- the entry model is equipped with 8 GB memory and 128 GB storage. It is priced at ₹31,999.

Higher-capacity versions offer 8 GB RAM, paired with 256 GB internal space, for ₹34,999. Buyers using cards from SBI, ICICI, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank can get discounts worth ₹3,000, while flexible payment plans, stretching upto 12 months, without added interest, are also available.

The handset comes in three attractive colours -- Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown and Solar Orange.

The offer also includes a single complimentary display replacement, adding extra peace of mind for buyers.

In addition, purchasers receive bundled perks from Jio, along with access to Google Gemini Pro.

Best features: 50MP OIS camera, Active Matrix rear LED display, JBL-tuned speakers

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

1. Display

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED panel that delivers exceptionally smooth visuals with a refresh capability reaching 144 Hz.

It can achieve an impressive peak luminance of up to 4,500 nits for excellent visibility even in bright surroundings, while durability is enhanced by protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

2. Processor

At the heart of the Infinix Note 60 Pro sits a 4 nm, eight-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform from Qualcomm.

The processor arrangement includes four energy-focused cores running at 1.8 GHz, complemented by three higher-output cores operating at 2.4 GHz, along with a dedicated prime unit for intensive workloads, enabling the silicon to achieve a top frequency of 2.7 GHz.

3. IP Rating

The Infinix Note 60 Pro arrives with an IP64 certification, indicating protection against dust ingress as well as resistance to light splashes of water.

4. Design

It measures 162.37 mm in height, 77.17 mm in width, with a slim 7.45 mm profile and weighs roughly 200 gm, giving it a relatively sleek yet solid in-hand feel.

5. Camera

The phone incorporates a twin-lens rear setup led by a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by an additional 8 MP ultra-wide unit for broader framing.

For self-portraits and video conferencing, the handset includes a 13 MP camera positioned on the front.

6. Battery

The gadget houses a sizeable 6,500 mAh battery, paired with rapid 90W wired refuelling and 30W wireless charging capabilities. It also enables reverse power sharing, offering 7.5W through a cable and 5W wirelessly to top up other compatible devices.

7. Connectivity

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 60 Pro include support for 5G and 4G LTE mobile networks, alongside Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless communication. A USB Type‑C connector, NFC capability and GPS for location services is provided.