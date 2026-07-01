Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Get Ahead » Infinix Launches Pininfarina-Designed Note 60 Pro With 6,500 mAh Battery

Infinix Launches Pininfarina-Designed Note 60 Pro With 6,500 mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS July 01, 2026 10:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Luxury design meets everyday performance in the latest Infinix Note 60 series smartphone.

Developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, the handset combines a striking carbon fibre-inspired finish and aerospace-grade aluminium frame with the powerful hardware found on the Infinix Note 60 Pro.

Carbon fibre-styling and Snapdragon power in the soph new Infinix Note 60 Pro

Infinix Note 60 series

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

1. Price: Rs 37,999=

It arrives in the Indian market carrying a retail price of Rs 37,999. The device is being offered in one configuration, combining 8 GB of memory with 256 GB of built-in storage.

It will be available exclusively in the Torino Black finish, with purchases having begun June 29.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

2. Display: 144 Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a sharp 1.5K resolution. It sports a near bezel-free display with a 93.18 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It supports adaptive refresh rates up to 144 Hz for smoother visuals and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

3. Design: Carbon Fibre-Inspired Finish>

It features a carbon fibre-inspired exterior paired with a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Distinctive red accents add a sporty touch.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

4. Performance: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor

Powering the device is Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The processor is paired with an Adreno A810 graphics unit, alongside 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for smooth multitasking.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

5. Camera: 50 MP Main Sensor

The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear, led by a 50 MP primary sensor and accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, a 13 MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

6. IP Rating: IP64

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has an IP64 rating, providing protection against dust ingress and splashes of water.

Infinix note 60 Pro

7. Battery: 6,500 mAh

The smartphone packs a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging and 5W wireless reverse charging.

More News Coverage

Rediff TechPininfarina-Designed Note 60 ProRediff GadgetsInfinix Note 60

More From Rediff

Recipe: Pelekai Dosa

Recipe: Pelekai Dosa
Nora, Disha Love To Bare Their...

Nora, Disha Love To Bare Their...
How Long Do Dental Fillings Last?

How Long Do Dental Fillings Last?

Related Stories

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Web Stories

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro
Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants