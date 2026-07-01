Infinix Launches Pininfarina-Designed Note 60 Pro With 6,500 mAh Battery

Luxury design meets everyday performance in the latest Infinix Note 60 series smartphone.

Developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, the handset combines a striking carbon fibre-inspired finish and aerospace-grade aluminium frame with the powerful hardware found on the Infinix Note 60 Pro.

Carbon fibre-styling and Snapdragon power in the soph new Infinix Note 60 Pro

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

1. Price: Rs 37,999=

It arrives in the Indian market carrying a retail price of Rs 37,999. The device is being offered in one configuration, combining 8 GB of memory with 256 GB of built-in storage.

It will be available exclusively in the Torino Black finish, with purchases having begun June 29.

2. Display: 144 Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a sharp 1.5K resolution. It sports a near bezel-free display with a 93.18 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It supports adaptive refresh rates up to 144 Hz for smoother visuals and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

3. Design: Carbon Fibre-Inspired Finish>

It features a carbon fibre-inspired exterior paired with a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Distinctive red accents add a sporty touch.

4. Performance: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor

Powering the device is Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The processor is paired with an Adreno A810 graphics unit, alongside 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for smooth multitasking.

5. Camera: 50 MP Main Sensor

The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear, led by a 50 MP primary sensor and accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, a 13 MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

6. IP Rating: IP64

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition has an IP64 rating, providing protection against dust ingress and splashes of water.

7. Battery: 6,500 mAh

The smartphone packs a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging and 5W wireless reverse charging.