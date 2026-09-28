India's Shores, Measured Anew

India's coastline is now officially measured at 11,098.81 km, significantly higher than the earlier figure of 7,516.6 km used since the 1970s.

The revision followed a fresh assessment by the National Hydrographic Office in coordination with the Survey of India, using updated mapping methods, modern GIS technology and more detailed high-water-line data.

A look at the longest coasts of some states and one of its Union territories (Daman & Diu, Pudicherry and the Lakshwadeep islands have tiny coastlines and do not make this list).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Singhabhinav7/Wikimedia Commons

Andaman And Nicobar Islands: 3,083.50 km

This gorgeous Union territory of 836 islands accounts for some of our country's longest coasts, recording in total 3,083.50 km.

The revised measurement includes the peripheral coastline of individual offshore islands, giving a more detailed picture of the archipelago's extensive water perimeter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjeet Chauhan/Pexels

Gujarat: 2,340.62 km

The state's coastline on the Arabian Sea stretches 2,340.62 km, making it surprisingly the longest among India's coastal states.

That's because Gujarat has a shoreline that includes a complex network of bays, creeks, inlets and the Gulf of Kutch and Gulf of Khambhat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy praveen kumar/Wikimedia Commons

Tamil Nadu: 1,068.69 km

With 1,068.69 km of coastline, Tamil Nadu has India's second longest ocean-facing belt among coastal states.

It runs along the Bay of Bengal and includes several important landscapes and settlements bordering the water.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bala Vinayakan Surapaneni/Pexels

Andhra Pradesh: 1,053.07 km

1,053.07 km of AP consists of stretches all facing the the Bay of Bengal.

Under the revised measurements, its coastline is now the third-longest while ranking coastal states, behind Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sail/Pexels

Maharashtra: 877.97 km

The coastline of Maharashtra measures an impressive 877.97 km.

Bordering the Arabian Sea, it includes a mix of beaches, rocky shores, creeks and coastal islands like Salsette island, Murud-Janjira (Janjira Fort island).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahidul Hasan Roman/Wikimedia Commons

West Bengal: 721.02 km

Bengal has a coastline of 721.02 km.

Its coastal landscape includes the Sundarbans region, home of the Bengal tiger, where rivers, tidal waterways and the Bay of Bengal meet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy mehul.antani/Wikimedia Commons

Kerala: 600.15 km

Known for its beaches and backwaters, Kerala has a coastline measuring 600.15 km.

Its Arabian Sea shoreline forms an important part of the state's geography and coastal economy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

Odisha: 574.71 km

Meandering 574.71 km along the Bay of Bengal, Odisha's coast spans six districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam.

Beyond its golden beaches, this ocean bordering belt shelters rich marine life, the mangroves of Bhitarkanika and the vast waters of Chilika Lagoon, home to two Ramsar wetlands and a remarkable variety of flora and fauna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshit Patel/Pexels

Karnataka: 343.30 km

The Arabian Sea coastline of Karnataka extends for 343.30 km.

Karnataka's shore consists of three coastal districts: Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy robinn/Wikimedia Commons

Goa: 193.95 km

Nestled along India's Konkan coast, Goa has a 193.95-km-long shoreline bordering the Arabian Sea. It is the smallest among India's coastal states.