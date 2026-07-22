Indian Students In Canada Face 'Post-Graduation Work Permit' Shock

For hundreds of Indian scholars who journeyed to Canada aiming for a foreign degree and a path toward long-term career opportunities, what should have been a triumphant graduation has instead spiralled into deep uncertainty.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Despite successfully finishing their academic programmes, many Indian students find themselves abruptly cut off from post-graduation work permits (PGWPs).

Key Points: Hundreds of Indian students who graduated from programmes linked to Alberta's Portage College say their applications for PGWPs have been refused.

Portage College has acknowledged the issue, saying it is engaging with immigration authorities; it has advised affected students to seek guidance from licensed immigration professionals.

Students argue they enrolled believing their programmes qualified for PGWPs and have invested tens of thousands of Canadian dollars in tuition and living expenses.

The controversy has renewed concerns over Canada's changing immigration policies and the risks international students face when enrolling in programmes offered through college partnerships.

The turmoil centres on students who completed programmes delivered through Alberta's Portage College in collaboration with the Canadian Institute of Osteopathic Therapy (CIOT) in Calgary.

Many enrolled under the firm impression that their coursework satisfied the eligibility requirements for Canada's prized PGWP initiative, only to be hit with sudden rejections once their studies ended.

CTV News reports indicate that around 1,500 international graduates could end up stranded by this eligibility issue, with Indian students representing a large portion of those affected.

The broadcaster noted that while numerous applicants have already been turned down, others remain stuck in limbo as they wait for immigration decisions.

This turn of events has sent waves of anxiety through the student community -- most of whom poured years of effort and tens of thousands of dollars into tuition, housing and everyday expenses in hopes of building a professional life in Canada.

Students speak out about the 'human crisis' and financial strain

Because a PGWP allows eligible graduates to work anywhere in Canada for up to three years, it serves as a cornerstone of the country's appeal for international talent.

Beyond immediate employment, the work experience gained under the permit is often critical for building a competitive permanent residency application.

Graduates caught in the fallout insist they never would have registered had the institutional disqualifications been made clear upfront.

Explaining the personal cost of these sudden refusals, student Mukul Rana described the situation to CTV News as far more than a simple administrative snag: 'This is a betrayal of thousands of international students; it is not just administrative, it is a human crisis.

'Now, many of us have been refused PGWPs based on a policy that changed after we committed our futures to Canada. After we fulfilled our part, thousands of students are facing PGWP refusals, loss of legal status, loss of employment, financial devastation and uncertainty about their futures.'

Highlighting how seemingly identical applications are yielding wildly inconsistent outcomes, fellow graduate Sukhpreet Singh told CTV News. 'Some people are getting it and some are not, but it's like one in 20 applying that are approved.

'We just demand reconsideration. Open up the students' files and give them a proper decision.

'Canada has been one of the famous destinations for international students to come here, study here.

'International students have paid three times more than the students who study here.'

In response, dozens of affected graduates have banded together to explore legal avenues while appealing directly to federal representatives and immigration officials.

Their core argument is simple: They proceeded in total good faith based on the guidelines available when they began their studies.

As personal accounts and videos detailing their predicament go viral on social media, many express a shared sense of betrayal, watching years of hard work and massive financial outlays jeopardise the very careers they moved across the world to build.

Portage College responds as legal distinctions surface

Addressing the growing backlash, Portage College released a public statement acknowledging the severe stress facing its alumni. The school noted that it recognises how 'some graduates have been affected by recent PGWP decisions' and remains mindful of 'the stress and uncertainty these outcomes may create'.

However, when pressed on its legal authority over immigration matters, Portage College clarified to CTV News that PGWP applications 'are assessed and decided solely by IRCC'. The college has 'no involvement in the review, assessment or determination of individual immigration applications'.

Regarding administrative letters provided to students that outlined work permit eligibility, college officials clarified to CTV News that the documentation was meant solely as an application guide, emphasising that the 'key word is eligible. Eligible to apply through IRCC. If the student is not of good standing, they would not be eligible able to apply for a PGWP'.

While advising graduates to consult licensed immigration lawyers or regulated Canadian immigration consultants, the college offered no immediate fixes.

According to CTV News, the institution maintains that dialogue with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) remains ongoing to figure out why these specific credentials are being turned away.

The dispute highlights a major point of confusion surrounding public-private educational partnerships.

Under current Canadian immigration framework, completing a programme delivered through a partnership does not automatically guarantee work permit eligibility -- even if a recognised public institution is involved.

Students maintain that this crucial nuance was never made clear when they signed their enrolment offers.

Broader policy shifts leave international graduates in limbo

This controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a sweeping overhaul in Canadian immigration policy.

Over the past two years, federal officials in Ottawa have introduced stricter caps and tighter restrictions on temporary residents to ease domestic housing demands and clamp down on predatory educational models.

These adjustments include tougher qualifying criteria for study permits, narrowed PGWP eligibility for specific fields and intense auditing of private-public college arrangements.

While this particular conflict involves a specific cohort in Alberta, immigration analysts point out that it serves as a cautionary tale for all incoming students: Prospective applicants must independently verify whether their exact institution and programme qualify for post-grad permits before making a commitment.

At the same time, the situation exposes ongoing gaps in transparency within Canada's global education sector.

As CTV News reported, affected graduates maintain that applicants should not be penalised by regulatory shifts or fresh policy interpretations introduced midway through their academic journeys. For many Indian families, sending a child to study in Canada involves life-changing financial sacrifices, frequently backed by heavy loans or life savings. Without the ability to secure a work permit and earn a living post-graduation, recovering those costs becomes nearly impossible.

As talks continue between Portage College and federal immigration authorities, hundreds of foreign graduates remain stuck in legal limbo -- waiting to learn whether they will be allowed to launch their careers in Canada or be forced to walk away empty-handed.