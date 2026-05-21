Indian Youth Adopt Work AI Faster Than Global Peers

A Deloitte survey reveals Indian Gen Z and millennial professionals are leading the charge in AI adoption at work.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Key points Indian Gen Z and millennials are embracing AI tools at work faster than their global peers, with around 90 per cent using them regularly.

The majority of young Indian professionals express confidence in using AI in their roles, indicating a growing AI readiness.

A significant portion of young Indian professionals would reject employers whose values do not align with their personal beliefs.

Work-life balance and financial independence remain top priorities for Indian Gen Z and millennials, even as they express interest in leadership roles.

Financial pressures are causing Gen Z and millennials in India to delay major life decisions.

Indian Gen Z and millennial professionals are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace faster than their global peers, with around 90 per cent regularly using AI tools at work and a majority expressing confidence in applying the technology in their roles, according to Deloitte's latest Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey.

The survey found that 85 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 91 per cent of millennials in India are confident in applying AI in their roles, reflecting the country's growing AI readiness and workplace adoption.

The report, based on responses from 806 participants in India, including 506 Gen Zs and 300 millennials, highlighted that more than 90 per cent of respondents regularly use AI for learning and development while many also rely on it for career guidance and managing work-related stress.

AI's impact on productivity and support systems

Deloitte said AI adoption in India's workforce is not only expanding rapidly but also moving beyond productivity-related tasks.

'AI is now central to how Gen Zs and millennials approach work, with 93-95 per cent using it regularly and 93-96 per cent reporting a positive impact,' the survey noted.

'Its growing use for learning, career decisions and managing work pressure shows that it is evolving beyond productivity into a broader support system.'

The survey further showed that 32 per cent of Gen Zs and 35 per cent of millennials in India have already completed AI training programmes, while 54 per cent of Gen Zs and 60 per cent of millennials expressed interest in further AI upskilling opportunities.

The need for AI upskilling programmes

Commenting on the findings, Deepti Sagar, chief people and experience officer at Deloitte India, said organisations now have an opportunity to strengthen workforce readiness through role-specific AI training initiatives.

'Gen AI and Agentic have a pivotal role to play across business domains. Equipping the workforce to add their human perspective to artificial intelligence will ensure that everyone can stay ahead of the game,' Sagar said.

'The need of the hour is to have a role-specific, immersive, comprehensive AI upskilling programme,' she added.

Shifting workplace expectations

The survey also highlighted shifting workplace expectations among young professionals in India. Nearly half of the Gen Z respondents and 41 per cent of the millennials said they would reject employers whose values do not align with their personal beliefs.

Additionally, 99 per cent of Gen Zs and 98 per cent of millennials said having a sense of purpose at work was linked to job satisfaction.

As far as career ambitions were concerned, Deloitte found that while over 90 per cent of the respondents were interested in leadership or management roles, only a small share identified leadership as their primary career goal, with work-life balance and financial independence remaining the top priorities.

Unlike the global trend favouring slow and steady career progression, the report also noted Indian Gen Zs and millennials remain divided between preferring fast-paced growth and steady career advancement, reflecting 'the diversity of ambitions within these cohorts'.

Financial stress among young Indians

At the same time, the survey pointed to rising financial pressure among younger Indians. Around 54 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 44 per cent of millennials said they had delayed major life decisions due to financial constraints.

The report said financial stress was more severe among Gen Zs, with 37 per cent saying they could not afford a home, compared to 20 per cent of millennials.

Additionally, 29 per cent of Gen Z respondents reported feeling financially insecure versus 18 per cent among millennials.