India Wins 2 Gold, 2 Silver at Chemistry Olympiad 2025

India Wins 2 Gold, 2 Silver at Chemistry Olympiad 2025

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes Read
July 16, 2025 11:59 IST

IMAGE: Scientific observers Dr Neeraja Dashaputre and Dr Amrit Mitra with medalists Ujjwal Kesari, Sandeep Kuchi, Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya, Debadatta Priyadarshi, Professor Seema Gupta, mentor, and Professor Ankush Gupta, head mentor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau

Four Indian students have returned home after a remarkable performance at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025 in Dubai, between July 5 to 14.

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya from Jalgaon and Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad won gold medals while Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneshwar and Ujjwal Kesari from New Delhi secured silver.

According to the Press Information Bureau, 354 students from 90 countries participated in the International Chemistry Olympiad 2025. India finished sixth in the overall medal tally, alongside Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Israel.

This marks India's 26th consecutive appearance at the IChO.

The Indian team was mentored by Professor Ankush Gupta of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai (head mentor), Professor Seema Gupta of the Acharya Narendra Dev College, Delhi (mentor), and Dr Neeraja Dashaputre of IISER Pune and Dr Amrit Mitra of the Government General Degree College, Singur, West Bengal (scientific observers).

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, that functions under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, continues to serve as India's nodal centre for Olympiad training and selection.

The rigorous orientation and training camps organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education played a crucial role in preparing the students for this international stage. The students are trained in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Over the years, India's performance at the IChO has been consistently strong, with students winning 30 per cent gold, 53 per cent silver, and 17 per cent bronze medals overall. In the last decade, the gold and silver tally has gone up by 38 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

REDIFF GETAHEAD
