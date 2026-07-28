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India Couture Week: Tarun Tahiliani Skipped The Runway For...

By REDIFF STYLE July 28, 2026 15:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 proved that couture is no longer confined to a runway.

From immersive presentations to delicate romance and futuristic craftsmanship, Tarun TahilianiRimzim Dadu and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia each offered a distinct vision of what modern Indian couture can be.

Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI Official/Instagram

Tarun Tahiliani reimagined the traditional runway with Navaratna , transforming Delhi's Bikaner House into an immersive exhibition.

 

Tarun Tahiliani

Instead of watching models walk the ramp, guests wandered through installations, discovering sculptural corsets, fluid saris, architectural gowns and sharply tailored separates room by room.

 

Tarun Tahiliani

Projection mapping, lighting and digital scenography elevated the experience while keeping the focus firmly on craftsmanship, reinforcing Tahiliani's philosophy of India Modern.

 

Tarun Tahiliani

 

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia embraced femininity with Softly Strong, a collection that celebrated softness as strength.

 

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

Layers of Chantilly, guipure and corded lace were paired with pearls, Swarovski crystals, intricate embroidery and hand-moulded clay florals, creating romantic silhouettes that felt both delicate and powerful.

More images from the show:

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

 

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

 

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

 

Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim Dadu continued to push the boundaries of couture with Inlae, where metallic floral cutwork, mother-of-pearl-inspired corsetry and sculptural silhouettes blurred the lines between jewellery, art and fashion.

 

Rimzim Dadu

Staying true to her signature material innovation, Dadu once again proved that Indian couture can be futuristic without losing its craftsmanship.

More images from the show:

Rimzim Dadu

 

Rimzim Dadu

 

Rimzim Dadu

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Tarun TahilianiIndia Couture WeekRimzim DaduIsha JajodiaBikaner House

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