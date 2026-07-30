Sobhita Is An Absolute Goddess In...

Sobhita Dhulipala transformed into a vision of divinity as she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra at the Hyundai India Couture Week.

It looked like stone, but it wasn't.

It looked sculpted, but it wasn't.

At the Hyundai India Couture Week, Designer Rahul Mishra unveiled one of his most creative collections, Devi.

It challenged everything the eye believed it saw.

With Actor Sobhita Dhulipala as the showstopper, the designer turned the runway into a gallery of wearable sculpture.

Watch how Sobhita enters the runway and gets transformed into a queen.

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'What appears like stone is soft. What appears like drape is embroidery,' Rahul Mishra explained about his collection that was first showcased at Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this month.

Every ensemble created the illusion of carved drapery and sculpted depth.

Intricate single-thread embroidery mimicked the texture of chiselled stone, yet each garment flowed with remarkable softness.

The inspiration, Mishra revealed came from the art of sculpture.

While a sculptor reveals form by removing material, Mishra chose the opposite.

He built every surface thread by thread until fabric carried the illusion of something carved from stone.

The beauty of the collection was not just in how the outfits looked but in how they moved on the stage.

What seemed solid was fluid. What appeared sculpted was delicately embroidered.

What was once carved in stone was reimagined in thread, transforming couture into living, breathing art.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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