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Sobhita Is An Absolute Goddess In...

By REDIFF STYLE July 30, 2026 11:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sobhita Dhulipala transformed into a vision of divinity as she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra at the Hyundai India Couture Week. 

It looked like stone, but it wasn't.

It looked sculpted, but it wasn't.

At the Hyundai India Couture Week, Designer Rahul Mishra unveiled one of his most creative collections, Devi.

It challenged everything the eye believed it saw.

With Actor Sobhita Dhulipala as the showstopper, the designer turned the runway into a gallery of wearable sculpture.

Sobhita Dhulipala walks for Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2026

 

Watch how Sobhita enters the runway and gets transformed into a queen.

 
 
 
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'What appears like stone is soft. What appears like drape is embroidery,' Rahul Mishra explained about his collection that was first showcased at Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this month.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala walks for Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2026

 

Every ensemble created the illusion of carved drapery and sculpted depth.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala walks for Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2026

 

Intricate single-thread embroidery mimicked the texture of chiselled stone, yet each garment flowed with remarkable softness.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala walks for Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2026

 

The inspiration, Mishra revealed came from the art of sculpture.

While a sculptor reveals form by removing material, Mishra chose the opposite.

He built every surface thread by thread until fabric carried the illusion of something carved from stone.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala walks for Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week 2026

 

The beauty of the collection was not just in how the outfits looked but in how they moved on the stage.

What seemed solid was fluid. What appeared sculpted was delicately embroidered.

What was once carved in stone was reimagined in thread, transforming couture into living, breathing art.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

sobhita dhulipala walks for rahul mishra's devi collection at india couture week 2026

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SobhitaRahul MishraHyundai India Couture WeekDeviFDCI

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