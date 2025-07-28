Shantnu & Nikhil's Ramp Rebellion

The designers reimagined Indian menswear through sharp military tailoring softened by drapes, embellished pinstripes, structured overcoat-sherwanis and jewelled accents.

IMAGE: Designers Shantnu & Nikhil. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Shantnu & Nikhil’s Metropolis collection, unveiled at India Couture Week 2025, was nothing short of a sartorial rebellion.

Set against the grandeur of Delhi’s Taj Palace, the collection drew in a star-studded crowd -- Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chhillar and more -- and a runway where tradition and futurism collided.

The designers reimagined Indian menswear through sharp military tailoring softened by drapes, embellished pinstripes, structured overcoat-sherwanis and jewelled accents.

Pearls were placed defiantly on strong silhouettes, while desert tones, noir, vintage pastels and molten gold brought an air of cinematic nostalgia.

Accessories didn’t just complement -- they spoke a language of revolt.

Shantnu & Nikhil called Metropolis ‘a city where nostalgia brushes up against the future… structured to subvert’ and the garments echoed that ethos with clarity and restraint.

IMAGE: The gang of boys -- Vihaan Samat, Nikhil, Arjun Rampal, Shantnu, Randeep Hooda, Rajkummar Rao, Rahul Khanna, Jim Sarbh and Zahan Kapoor.

The finale blurred celebrity and couture: actors joined the designers on stage, making it not just a show but a moment of cultural punctuation.

More glimpses

