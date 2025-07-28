HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Shantnu & Nikhil's Ramp Rebellion

Shantnu & Nikhil's Ramp Rebellion

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 19:46 IST

x

The designers reimagined Indian menswear through sharp military tailoring softened by drapes, embellished pinstripes, structured overcoat-sherwanis and jewelled accents.

Shantnu & Nikhil

IMAGE: Designers Shantnu & Nikhil. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Shantnu & Nikhil’s Metropolis collection, unveiled at India Couture Week 2025, was nothing short of a sartorial rebellion.

Set against the grandeur of Delhi’s Taj Palace, the collection drew in a star-studded crowd -- Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Rampal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chhillar and more -- and a runway where tradition and futurism collided.

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

The designers reimagined Indian menswear through sharp military tailoring softened by drapes, embellished pinstripes, structured overcoat-sherwanis and jewelled accents.

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

Pearls were placed defiantly on strong silhouettes, while desert tones, noir, vintage pastels and molten gold brought an air of cinematic nostalgia.

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

Accessories didn’t just complement -- they spoke a language of revolt.

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

Shantnu & Nikhil called Metropolis ‘a city where nostalgia brushes up against the future… structured to subvert’ and the garments echoed that ethos with clarity and restraint.

 

The gang of boys

IMAGE: The gang of boys -- Vihaan Samat, Nikhil, Arjun Rampal, Shantnu, Randeep Hooda, Rajkummar Rao, Rahul Khanna, Jim Sarbh and Zahan Kapoor.

The finale blurred celebrity and couture: actors joined the designers on stage, making it not just a show but a moment of cultural punctuation.

More glimpses

Shantnu & Nikhil

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

 

Shantnu & Nikhil

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Manish Malhotra Gives A Party On The Ramp And Invites...
Manish Malhotra Gives A Party On The Ramp And Invites...
Manushi Chhillar Happily Posed For...
Manushi Chhillar Happily Posed For...
When Tarun Tahiliani Turns 30
When Tarun Tahiliani Turns 30
Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
When Tamannaah Became Love!
When Tamannaah Became Love!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vegetarian Fried Rice: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's success 2:21

'Well coordinated strikes': Rajnath reveals Ops Sindoor's...

Stable Pakistan in India's interest: Rajnath recalls Vajpayee's statement1:13

Stable Pakistan in India's interest: Rajnath recalls...

'If Pakistan was ready to kneel down, why did you stop': Gogoi questions Govt3:12

'If Pakistan was ready to kneel down, why did you stop':...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD