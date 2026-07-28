Masaba FINALLY Did This...

On Day 3 of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, Designers Masaba Gupta and JJ Valaya showcased their creations. One began a brand-new chapter, while the other looked back at history to move fashion forward.

Masaba Gupta

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI Official/Instagram

One of the biggest talking points from the day was Masaba Gupta's first-ever bridal couture collection.

Known for her bold prints and unconventional take on Indian occasion wear, Masaba stepped into the bridal space without abandoning her signature identity.

Sculptural silhouettes, statement embellishments and contemporary drapes made it clear that this wasn't a traditional bridal debut; it was unmistakably Masaba.

More images from the show

JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya, meanwhile, found inspiration in the story of India's Siddi community, tracing themes of migration, identity and belonging through couture.

His collection, Siddi, featured regal lehengas, fluid anarkalis, contemporary saris and impeccably tailored bandhgalas layered with intricate embroidery and luxurious textiles.

Rich without feeling excessive, the collection balanced Valaya's trademark opulence with thoughtful storytelling.

More glimpses from the show

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff