India Among Countries Who Love Instant Noodles Most!

Instant noodles continued to be a favourite worldwide, with consumption climbing to an estimated 124.21 billion servings last year. The figure marks a 0.7 per cent rise from the previous year, according to the World Instant Noodles Association.

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1. China And Hong Kong

43.27 billion portions of instant noodles were consumed in China and Hong Kong in 2025, down 1.2 per cent from the previous year, a decline of 530 million servings.

2. Indonesia

The archipelago nation ate 14.54 billion servings of instant noodles in 2025, down 1 per cent or around 140 million servings from a year earlier.

It was the country's first annual drop in five years, signalling a modest slowdown in one of the world's biggest instant-noodle markets.

3. India

Guess what? India emerged as the biggest growth story for instant noodles in 2025.

Consumption jumped to 9.60 billion servings, an increase of 780 million or 8.9 per cent over the previous year.

4. Vietnam

This Asian nation's appetite for instant noodles continued to edge upwards in 2025, with consumption reaching 8.23 billion servings.

That was 90 million more servings than the previous year, translating into a 1.2 per cent rise.

5. Japan

The instant noodle market in Japan maintained its upward trajectory in 2025, with consumption touching 5.95 billion servings.

The figure was 50 million higher than a year earlier, marking a 0.9 per cent increase and the second successive year of growth.

6. USA

Americans consumed 5.23 billion servings of instant noodles, equivalent to 52.3 units of 100 million servings.

7. Philippines

The Philippines ranked among the leading consumers, with 4.3 billion servings of instant noodles recorded in 2025.

8. Thailand

Following closely was Thailand, recording 4.1 billion servings of instant noodles in 2025.