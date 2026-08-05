ITR Filed? Here's When You Can Expect Your Income Tax Refund

The income tax department has significantly reduced refund processing times over the past few years. But while some taxpayers receive refunds within days, others may wait several weeks or even longer. Here's why.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key points Refund processing begins only after e-verification

Simple IT returns are processed faster

Key mismatches and errors cause delays

Refunds may be adjusted against outstanding demands

Status tracking and grievance redressal options are available

If you've already filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) on or before July 31, 2026, chances are you're now refreshing your bank account and checking the income tax portal for one thing -- your refund.

The income tax department has significantly reduced refund processing times over the past few years. But while some taxpayers receive refunds within days, others may wait several weeks or even longer.

Refund processing begins only after e-verification

Filing your ITR is only the first step.

The income tax department does not begin processing your return until it has been successfully e-verified. If you delay verification, your refund is automatically delayed.

According to the income tax department's refund status guidance, refunds generally take around four to five weeks after successful e-verification, although many straightforward returns are processed faster.

How soon can you get your refund?

There is no statutory deadline requiring the income tax department to issue refunds within a fixed number of days.

Instead, the timeline depends on several factors.

If your return is simple

It typically involves:

Salary income

One employer

Correct Form 16 details

Matching AIS and Form 26AS

No major deductions requiring verification

Such returns are often processed within a few days to a few weeks after e-verification.

If your return is more complex

Processing may take longer if it includes:

Capital gains

Multiple income sources

Foreign assets

Business or professional income

High-value deductions

Data mismatches

In such cases, additional validation checks may extend processing time.

Why do some taxpayers receive refunds much faster?

The income tax department uses extensive automation.

Returns with:

Complete information

No discrepancies

Validated bank accounts

Successful PAN-Aadhaar linkage where applicable

Matching tax credits

Such refunds can often be processed quickly through the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC).

Income tax returns flagged for mismatches or risk parameters require additional scrutiny, resulting in longer timelines.

Five common reasons your refund may be delayed

1. Your ITR has not been e-verified

Without verification, refund processing does not begin.

2. Your bank account is not validated

The refund is credited only to a pre-validated bank account linked with your PAN.

3. Mismatch in tax credits

Differences between:

Form 26AS

AIS

TDS certificates

Employer disclosures may require further processing.

4. Errors in your return

Incorrect:

PAN

IFSC

Bank account number

Personal details

ITR form

These mistakes can delay refunds.

5. Outstanding tax demand

If you have pending tax dues from earlier years, the department may adjust your refund against those outstanding demands after following the prescribed process.

How can you check your refund status?

Taxpayers can track refund status through the income tax e-filing portal after logging in.

The portal displays stages such as:

Return filed

Successfully e-verified

Under processing

Processed

Refund issued

The income tax department also provides a dedicated refund status page explaining the process.

What if you still haven't received your refund?

If more than four to five weeks have passed after e-verification, first check whether:

Your return has actually been processed

Any notices have been issued

Your bank account remains validated

Any tax demand has been adjusted against your refund

If everything appears correct and the refund remains pending, you can raise a grievance through the income tax e-filing portal.

The bottom line

Most refunds today are issued much faster than they were a few years ago, thanks to automated processing and faceless assessments.

However, there is no guaranteed refund timeline.

The quickest refunds generally go to taxpayers whose returns are accurate, fully e-verified and free of discrepancies.

If you've filed your return correctly and completed e-verification promptly, your refund could arrive within a few weeks.

If there are mismatches or additional checks, expect the process to take longer.