'I'm In Love With A Mother Of A Two Year Old'

'This is a very dangerous situation where the chances of your getting hurt are almost 100 per cent,' warns rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Is it normal to have feelings for someone who is already married?

How do you deal with your emotions when you are attracted to someone who may not necessarily be healthy for you?

'This is a very dangerous situation where the chances of you getting hurt are almost 100 per cent,' warns rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, dating coach and CEO of online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

You can post your love and dating related questions FOR rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I am in love with a married woman who has a two-year-old daughter.

She doesn't look at me but I try to catch a glimpse of her and constantly wait for her to step out of the house.

Please help me.

I understand that falling for someone is not within our control. But this is a very dangerous situation where the chances of your getting hurt are almost 100 per cent.

Please distance yourself.

I am sure you feel a strong attraction towards her but, trust me, it is not love.

Love requires you to know the person, not just look at them.

If you intentionally keep your distance, this will slowly fade.

You deserve someone who will love you back and look at you the same way you look at them.

A mother of a two year old is not that person in this case. Please understand that.

I hope this helps.

You can post your love and dating related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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