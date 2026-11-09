'If Your Partner Still Talks To His Ex...'

'Observe the person and don't invest emotionally just yet,' recommends rediffGURU Shalini Singh.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Does your boyfriend's past bother you?

Should you be concerned if your partner is still in touch with his/her ex?

How do you discuss and set healthy boundaries in a new relationship?

"Ask him what he learnt from his last relationship. You will get a lot of answers here," counsels rediffGURU Shalini Singh, dating coach and founder of andwemet, an invite-only WhatsApp matchmaking community for Indian singles.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

Anonymous: I have started dating a boy who says his previous relationship is over.

However, he still talks to his ex occasionally, wishes her on her birthday and sometimes meets her because they have common friends.

I don't want to appear insecure or ask him to cut off old friendships but I am worried that his past relationship may still affect our future.

How long have you been dating this boy?

If it has been some time, you must get to know him as a friend and as a new person to see if you wish to know him better.

About his breakup, ask him if it was amicable or ugly. If it was the former, yes, they may still be friends.

Ask him what he learnt from his last relationship. You will get a lot of answers here.

Given that your relationship is new, I suggest you wait until you are ready to see if he is willing to introduce you to his circle of friends where you may meet his ex too.

Observe the person and don't invest emotionally just yet. Get to know him as a friend, as another person.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

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