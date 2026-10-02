'If You Are Facing Ragging Or Discrimination...'

Many management, engineering and medical school students are currently coping with the challenges of higher education -- in terms of their studies, of being away from home and living in an atmosphere they are not familiar with, language difficulties and financial constraints.

Imran Ahmed Khan, who studied at the Government College of Engineering, Amravati (2002 batch) and is currently employed with Aramco, had this advice to share with today's students:

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

My advice to the current students would be:

1. Don't waste your time. Concentrate on these four years which will help secure your next 30-40 years.

If you enjoy and spend/waste unnecessary time on irrelevant things during these four years, your next 30-40 years will be horrible.

This is exactly what I have told my nephews who are currently studying for their diploma/ degree.

2. Learn at least one addition skill.

In college, we write and learn things mostly on notebooks, etc. When it comes to the practical/ professional field, the work is computer-based.

You need to have the relevant skills related to planning, analysis and designing, estimation, costing and know to use the necessary software. Remember, it is different for each branch of engineering.

Hence, before you finish your education and become a working professional, you need be proficient in at least one soft skill.

3. Be kind. Be humble. Make good friends.

4. Don't react instantly in any situation. Play the waiting game before you respond to any action or statement.

5. Try and get a side job so that you can take care of your own expenses.

6. Don't burden your parents with additional demands; be aware of what the situation is like at your home.

Try and limit your expenses to your existing resources.

7. If you are facing any kind ragging or discrimination, don't delay. Immediately bring it to the attention of your parents and the institute's management.

If you follow the suggestions I have made, I believe you can successfully navigate your four years of graduation studies.

Dear Reader, are you a B-school, engineering college or medical school alumni? What advice would you like to share with management, engineering and medical school students who are currently facing the challenges of coping with higher education -- in terms of their studies, being away from home, living in an atmosphere they are not familiar with, language difficulties and financial constraints.

What kind of background did you come from? How did you navigate your college years? How did you cope with the challenges you faced? How did you ensure you did not give up?

Please share your experience and your advice in an article format. Send it to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Advice for students).

Do let us know your name, your educational institution, the year in which you graduated and where you are from.

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