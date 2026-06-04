'If Losing Belly Fat Were As Easy As Eating A Gummy...'

'...would obesity still be a global epidemic?'

IMAGE: Sushil Khaitan is the founder of Pure Nutrition and DeAge, a plant-based wellness brand offering multi-vitamins and nutritional supplements. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushil Khaitan

'In the 1970s, when fitness was still a foreign concept in Kolkata, my father was already experimenting with gym equipment. That's where my connection with health truly began,' Sushil Khaitan, founder of plant-based nutrition brand Pure Nutrition, posted on LinkedIn.

In 2016, with an investment of Rs 80 lakh (Rs 8 million), Khaitan launched Pure Nutrition, one of India's early plant-based wellness brands, driven by a growing concern that people were sacrificing their health in the pursuit of success.

"Despite our rich culinary traditions, modern lifestyle, food processing and changing food habits have significantly reduced the nutritional value of what we eat," Khaitan tells Rediff's Divya Nair.

With so many advertisements and influencers promoting supplements and quick-fix health solutions, Khaitan explains why young India is staring at a huge nutrition crisis and why lasting health cannot come from shortcuts.

"If losing belly fat was as easy as eating a gummy, would obesity still be a global epidemic?" he asks.

You had a successful career in manufacturing. Why did you shift to build a nutrition brand?

After nearly three decades in the metal industry, I had built something substantial -- a greenfield copper plant in Goa with a turnover of Rs 250 crores (Rs 2.5 billion), operations across Nashik, Mumbai and Goa. But at some point, you start asking yourself: What truly drives you beyond business?

For me, the answer was always health and fitness. I have been physically active for over 50 years.

Sports, fitness, discipline -- these aren't hobbies for me; they are a way of life.

So when I looked at diversifying, health and wellness was not a leap of faith. It was a natural extension of who I am as a person.

How much research went into building Pure Nutrition?

When you come from a manufacturing background, you understand one thing deeply -- you cannot cut corners on quality.

Before investing in Pure Nutrition, I spent a considerable amount of time studying the nutrition landscape in India, understanding what was missing, what was being imported and what was being misrepresented.

My biggest insight was that most products in the market were either heavily synthetic or made exaggerated claims.

We decided early on that we would focus on herb-based, bioactive formulation products that work with the body, not against it. That research-backed, clean approach became our foundation.

We focused on educating the consumer -- explaining why our formulations were different and what herb-based bio-active ingredients actually do. The fitness community is discerning; once they see results, they talk.

What were the initial challenges you faced and how did you overcome them?

Honestly, shifting from metal manufacturing to nutrition was like starting over. The industries could not be more different -- for example, in terms of regulators, consumer mindsets, supply chains...

I was an outsider in a very established space. The biggest challenge was credibility. Why would a metal man be trusted with something people put into their bodies?

I overcame this by being transparent about my journey, my personal commitment to fitness, my philosophy as far as clean nutrition was concerned and by surrounding myself with people who had deep expertise when it came to nutrition science and formulation.

You don't need to know everything; you need to know the right people and ask the right questions.

IMAGE: 'To meet the daily nutritional requirements, one would have to eat unrealistic volumes of food,' says Khaitan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michelle Leman/Pexels

According to you, where does India stand in terms of nutrition requirements? What is lacking?

India is nutritionally deficient at a population level and that is an uncomfortable truth we need to face.

Despite being a country with rich culinary traditions, the reality is that modern lifestyles, food processing, soil depletion and changing food habits have significantly reduced the nutritional value of what we eat daily.

Protein deficiency is alarmingly widespread even among people who believe they eat well. Micronutrient gaps in iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and magnesium are endemic. What is most lacking is awareness.

People don't know they are deficient until the deficiency manifests as a health problem.

Why are we not getting our daily nutrition requirements from natural food sources?

The honest answer is you can get your nutrition from natural sources but the quantities required make it practically impossible for most people.

When you calculate how much of a single whole food you would need to consume daily just to meet one nutrient's requirement, the numbers are staggering. You would have to eat volumes of food that are simply not realistic for a working adult managing a normal life, a normal appetite and a normal schedule.

And that is just one nutrient.

We are talking about hitting precise daily targets across protein, iron, calcium, vitamin D, B12, magnesium and zinc simultaneously, every single day. The math just doesn't work through food alone for most people, most of the time.

So it is not that natural food is inadequate in principle; it is that the gap between what we should be eating. And what we realistically eat every day means that supplementation is not a luxury but a necessity.

IMAGE: 'Most quick-fix products have minimal to no clinical efficacy at the doses they contain. But the side effects can be real, especially for gummies and products targeting weight loss, which sometimes contain stimulants or laxative compounds that can cause digestive distress, elevated heart rate or hormonal disruption,' says Khaitan. Photograph: Kind courtesy JESHOOTS.com/Pexels

There is a rising demand for quick fixes -- gummies to lose belly fat, reduce hair fall, stop greying of the hair... what would you like to tell people who want to try these products?

I understand the appeal. We all want quick results. But I would ask people one simple question: If losing belly fat were as easy as eating a gummy, would obesity still be a global epidemic?

These products are largely built on marketing, not science. They prey on people's insecurities and impatience.

Some may contain ingredients with mild benefits but the dosages are almost always too low to produce the effects being claimed. Worse, some contain undisclosed compounds.

My consistent message has been: A supplement is not the cure. A proper diet, regular exercise and a sustainable lifestyle are the only real solutions. Supplements support that journey but they cannot replace it.

Are supplements and gummies really as effective as they claim to be? What are the side effects that we should be aware of?

Most quick-fix products have minimal to no clinical efficacy at the doses they contain. But the side effects can be real, especially for gummies and products targeting weight loss, which sometimes contain stimulants or laxative compounds that can cause digestive distress, elevated heart rate or hormonal disruption.

Hair and skin gummies often contain excessive biotin, which in high doses can interfere with thyroid test results and other lab work.

People don't realise they may be consuming something that is affecting their body chemistry in ways they cannot see immediately.

Self-medication is always considered risky and it applies also to supplements. Do you agree?

I would say yes and no. Self-medication with medicines is absolutely risky, which I agree with completely. But supplements are not medicines. They are nutritional support and, for a generally healthy individual, most quality supplements are safe to consume as directed.

That said, I would always encourage people to consult a doctor or nutritionist before starting any supplement, not out of fear but out of precision. Why guess at what your body needs when a simple blood test can tell you exactly what you are deficient in? Supplement purposefully, not randomly.

Where it becomes genuinely important to consult a doctor is when you are already managing a health condition or are on prescribed medications.

In those cases, there is a real risk of drug interaction; certain supplements can either amplify or reduce the effect of medications and that is not something to take lightly. For example, someone on blood thinners needs to be careful with certain herbal supplements. Someone managing thyroid issues needs to be aware of how some nutrients affect their medication's efficacy.

My message is simple: Supplements are not something to be feared of but they are also not to be taken carelessly. Know your body, know your needs and when in doubt, ask a professional.

What would you like to tell people who buy supplements on the internet based on ads and influencer content?

I have nothing against influencer marketing. We use it ourselves. But there is a critical difference between an influencer genuinely endorsing a product they use and believe in versus one being paid to push a product they know nothing about.

As a consumer, always look beyond the face on the screen. Research the brand. Look for certifications. Read the ingredient label -- not just the front of the pack, but the actual nutrition information panel.

Ask yourself: Is this brand willing to tell me exactly what is in this product and in what quantity? Transparency is the only measure of trustworthiness in this industry.

What are some of the diet and lifestyle changes one needs to make to meet daily nutrition requirements?

Start with the basics. Eat whole, minimally processed food as the foundation of every meal. Prioritise protein at every meal it is India's most widespread deficiency.

Include healthy fats; don't fear them.

Eat seasonal and local produce.

Sleep is non-negotiable; it is during sleep that the body repairs and assimilates nutrition.

Move your body every single day, even if it is just a 30-minute walk.

Manage stress because chronic stress depletes micronutrients rapidly.

These are not glamorous recommendations; these are the ones that actually work.

What learnings that have helped you stay grounded and successful during tough times?

Physical fitness has been my anchor. When the mind is under pressure, the body is your most reliable reset mechanism.

I have maintained my fitness routine for 50 years through business crises, through personal challenges, through industry downturns. That discipline seeps into every other area of life.

Beyond that, surround yourself with honest people who will tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear.

Stay close to your core values mine are quality, transparency and long-term thinking. And never mistake short-term discomfort for long-term failure.