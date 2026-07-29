A Little Sparkle. A Lot Of Vaani

Vaani Kapoor dazzled as the showstopper for the Dolly J Studio at the India Couture Week 2026.

A butterfly-shaped off-shoulder blouse.

A wine-coloured embellished skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

And a stunning dupatta-style train that floated behind her with every step.

Vaani Kapoor didn't just walk the runway...

She ate and left no crumbs!

With her hair styled in soft curls, and minimal statement accessories, Vaani nailed the overall look, as she walking for the Dolly J Studio at the Hyundai India Couture Week.

The collection, titled Brahm, showcased outfits with delicate embroidery and craftsmanship.

Bridal lehengas with tasselled detailing for the veil and dupatta added a playful touch.

Off-shoulder gowns with innovative sleeve detailing were the highlight of the show.

Twin-toned outfits like these will probably never go out of style.

Check out the intricate detailing on this one!

The showstopper reveals the talented designer behind the showstopping creations.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff