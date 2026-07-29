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A Little Sparkle. A Lot Of Vaani

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: July 29, 2026 15:07 IST 1 Minute Read
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Vaani Kapoor dazzled as the showstopper for the Dolly J Studio at the India Couture Week 2026.

A butterfly-shaped off-shoulder blouse.

A wine-coloured embellished skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

And a stunning dupatta-style train that floated behind her with every step.

Vaani Kapoor didn't just walk the runway...

She ate and left no crumbs!

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

With her hair styled in soft curls, and minimal statement accessories, Vaani nailed the overall look, as she walking for the Dolly J Studio at the Hyundai India Couture Week.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

The collection, titled Brahm, showcased outfits with delicate embroidery and craftsmanship.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

Bridal lehengas with tasselled detailing for the veil and dupatta added a playful touch.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

Off-shoulder gowns with innovative sleeve detailing were the highlight of the show.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

Twin-toned outfits like these will probably never go out of style.

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

Check out the intricate detailing on this one!

 

Vaani Kapoor walks for Dolly J Studio at India Couture Week 2026

 

The showstopper reveals the talented designer behind the showstopping creations.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

vaani kapoor dolly j studio india couture week 2026

More News Coverage

Vaani KapoorIndia Couture Week 2026Hyundai India Couture WeekBrahm

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