ICSI June 2026 CS Professional Results Out; Key Dates For Next Attempt

If you appeared for the exams, you can now check your subject-wise marks statement directly by logging into the official portal at icsi.edu.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Md Jawadur Rahman/Pexels

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results for the CS Professional Programme June 2026 examination on August 25.

If you appeared for the exams, you can now check your subject-wise marks statement directly by logging into the official portal at icsi.edu.

Here is a quick look at the top rankers, how to access your scorecard and what comes next in your journey towards becoming a certified company secretary.

The all-India merit list: Meet the toppers

Women have taken centre-stage in the June 2026 examination cycle, sweeping the top spots in the provisional merit list released by ICSI.

Rank 1 (joint): Khushi Agarwal, Sania Sameer Khan

Rank 2: Vidushi Garg

Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur

Rank 4: Nandini Sanjay Pandey

Rank 5 (joint): Jiya Shashikant Sagar, Vanshika Kamlesh Lulla

How to check your result and download the scorecard

Candidates can access their results online by following these simple steps:

Head to the official website or the official result portal (both are external links).

Click on the link for the ICSI CS professional June 2026 result.

Input your registration number and roll number.

Submit the details to view your scorecard on screen.

Download and save a soft copy for immediate reference.

ICSI will also send a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement directly to your registered postal address. If your hard copy does not arrive within 30 days of the declaration, you can reach out to the institute's examination desk at exam@icsi.edu with your particulars.

What’s next after clearing the exam?

Securing a ‘pass’ status on your scorecard is a major milestone but a couple of final steps remain before you can officially append ACS (associate company secretary) to your name.

Practical training and MSOP (management skills orientation programme): Complete any remaining practical training along with the mandatory MSOP.

Apply for membership: Once training requirements are fulfilled, submit your application for ACS membership via the ICSI online portal to officially practise.

Key dates for the next attempt

For candidates planning their next attempt or taking the remaining modules, ICSI has confirmed the upcoming exam schedule:

Next exam dates: December 21 to December 28, 2026 (for both professional and executive programmes under syllabus 2022)

Registration window: Begins on August 26, 2026

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