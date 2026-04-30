99.18% Result For ICSE Class 10; Girls Outperform Boys

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISC results for 2026, revealing high pass percentages as girls outperformed boys.

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Key points CISCE declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026.

Overall pass percentages were 99.18 per cent for ICSE and 99.13 per cent for ISC.

Girls outperformed boys in both the ICSE and ISC examinations.

Results are available on the official CISCE website (external link).

ICSE 2026 results overview

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with overall pass percentages of 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent respectively.

A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, examination.

About 1,03,316 students took the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam.

Girls outperform boys in ICSE, ISC exams

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations.

In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent for boys.

In ISC, girls achieved a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 98.81.

ICSE and ISC exam qualification details

In the ICSE exam, 2,56,590 candidates qualified; 2,131 did not clear the exam.

In the ISC exam, 1,02,414 candidates qualified; 902 did not clear it.

Category-wise pass percentage

Category-wise, in ICSE, general category students recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent, followed by other backward classes (99.24 per cent), scheduled tribes (98.07 per cent) and scheduled castes (98.76 per cent).

In ISC, general category students registered a 99.17 per cent pass rate, other backward classes 99.12 per cent, scheduled castes 98.77 per cent and scheduled tribes 98.84 per cent.

Examination subjects and result access

The examinations were conducted across 67 subjects in ICSE and 45 subjects in ISC.

The results are available on the official CISCE website (external link).