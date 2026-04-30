ICSE Class 10 Results 2026: A Guide To Checking Your Scores

Get ready to check your ICSE Class 10 results for 2026, with multiple access methods including the official CISCE website, DigiLocker, and SMS, along with details on rechecking and improvement exams.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points ICSE Class 10 results for 2026 will be declared on April 30, 2026, and can be accessed via the CISCE website.

Students can check their ICSE results through DigiLocker, SMS, and the UMANG app for convenient access.

The minimum passing mark for ICSE Class 10 is 33% in each subject and in aggregate.

Students unsatisfied with their ICSE scores can apply for rechecking from May 1 to May 4, 2026, for a fee of ₹1,000 per subject.

Improvement exams for ICSE Class 10 students will be held in June 2026 for those seeking to improve their scores.

The ICSE Class 10 board results for 2026 are scheduled to be declared today, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM IST.

You can access your results through several official channels:

1. Official websites

Results will be available on the primary CISCE Results Portal (https://results.cisce.org/) and the main CISCE website (https://cisce.org/).

Credentials needed: Have your 7-digit Unique ID, index number and the CAPTCHA code ready.

Alternative Methods to Check Your ICSE Score

2. Alternative methods

If the official websites are slow due to high traffic, use these methods:

DigiLocker: Log in to the DigiLocker portal or app and navigate to the CISCE section to download your digital marksheet.

SMS: To receive your result via text, send a message in the format ICSE Seven-digit Unique ID to 09248082883.

UMANG App: Register on the app to view and download your scorecard digitally.

Key Highlights and Passing Criteria for ICSE 2026

Key highlights for 2026

Minimum Pass Marks: You must score at least 33% in each subject and in aggregate to pass.

Post-Result Processes: Rechecking and Improvement Exams

Post-result processes:

Rechecking: Students can apply for a recheck of their marks from May 1 to May 4, 2026, for a fee of ₹1,000 per subject.

Improvement exams: For those wishing to improve their scores, exams are expected to be held in June 2026.

Original documents: The online marksheet is provisional. Hard copies of pass certificates and statement of marks will be sent to schools a few days after the announcement.

How to Apply for Rechecking and Re-evaluation

How to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation

If you aren't satisfied with your marks, CISCE provides a two-stage digital process for reviewing your scores.

Please note that you must apply for rechecking before you can request re-evaluation.

Stage 1: Recheck (Scrutiny)

This stage verifies clerical accuracy, ensuring all answers were marked and marks were totalled correctly.

Timeline: May 1 to May 4, 2026.

Fee: Rs 1,000 per subject.

Process:

Go to the CISCE Public Service Portal.

Click on the ‘Recheck’ link.

Enter your UID and index number.

Select subjects and pay the non-refundable fee online.

Stage 2: Re-evaluation

This is a more intensive review where a fresh examiner re-grades your entire answer script.

Eligibility: Only available for subjects already put through the stage 1 recheck.

Timeline: Opens for 3 days immediately after recheck results are declared (typically early June).

Fee: Rs 1,500 per subject (in addition to the recheck fee).

Risk: Marks can increase, decrease or remain the same. The final re-evaluated score is binding.