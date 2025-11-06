IBM To Lay Off Thousands Of Employees

The technology major confirmed that a 'low single-digit percentage' of its 270,000 employees would be affected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

IBM has announced a global workforce reduction as part of its structural realignment towards artificial intelligence and software-driven growth.

The technology major confirmed that a 'low single-digit percentage' of its 270,000 employees (Wikipedia estimates that close to a third of its employees are in India) would be affected in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2025, aligning with its long-term transition into high-margin, AI-based cloud services.

Under Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, the company has already automated sections of human resources and marketing while reallocating hiring priorities to sales and software engineering.

IBM stated that the exercise is part of a continuous effort to 'rebalance resources to growth areas' while maintaining overall stability.

'We continue to rebalance our workforce to meet the evolving needs of clients in the age of AI,' the company said in a statement, adding that it remains committed to hiring in areas aligned with data, software engineering and cloud architecture.

Strategic realignment amid technological transformation

Under Krishna's stewardship, IBM has repositioned itself from a legacy hardware provider to a technology and consulting enterprise anchored in cognitive computing and enterprise-grade AI solutions.

Since 2020, the company has aggressively expanded its Watsonx AI platform while spinning off slower-growth infrastructure operations into Kyndryl Holdings.

Industry observers interpret the latest move as a consolidation phase following IBM's renewed emphasis on AI-driven productivity tools and enterprise automation.

According to sector analysts, the layoffs are not an indication of decline but a manifestation of shifting investment priorities.

'The transition from labour-intensive service models to intelligent automation is now irreversible,' said one analyst, noting that IBM's restructuring mirrors global trends seen across major technology firms adapting to the AI era.

Reallocation rather than contraction

In a recent earnings call, Krishna stressed that workforce adjustments would not reduce IBM's headcount materially as redundancies would be offset by hiring in growth verticals. 'We are reallocating talent from back-office functions to revenue-generating domains,' he said.

IBM's third-quarter results, released last week, revealed steady revenue growth and an improved operating margin driven by its software and consulting segments, even as infrastructure revenue flattened.

The company anticipates its AI and hybrid cloud businesses will account for more than 60 per cent of its total revenue within the next two years.

This measured rebalancing follows IBM's broader efforts to automate human resource processes, including recruitment and payroll functions, where AI applications have already replaced or supplemented traditional roles.

Layoffs in the wider technology context

IBM's announcement arrives amid a broader wave of global technology layoffs in 2025, with industry giants such as Amazon, Google and Accenture also announcing workforce reductions in the face of slowing demand, cost pressures and rapid automation.

However, IBM's restructuring differs in its rationale. Whereas other firms cite macroeconomic headwinds, IBM's exercise appears fundamentally strategic, aimed at accelerating the company's transformation into a leaner, innovation-driven enterprise.

A spokesperson emphasised that IBM's financial position remains strong, with robust cash flow and an expanding order book for AI-enabled cloud services. 'We are investing where our clients are investing -- in generative AI, hybrid cloud, and data security,' the company said.

Balancing efficiency with ethics

Critics, however, have urged caution over the social implications of large-scale automation. Labour representatives in the United States and Europe have called for greater transparency in redeployment policies, particularly for employees impacted by AI substitution.

A former IBM senior consultant remarked, 'Automation should enhance human capability, not erode livelihoods. Corporations must uphold fairness and accountability even in digital transitions.'

IBM maintains that displaced employees will receive comprehensive severance packages and career-transition assistance, reaffirming its adherence to ethical employment standards.

As IBM advances into 2026, its future trajectory will hinge on the commercial success of its AI platforms and consulting solutions. The company's recalibration illustrates the broader metamorphosis underway in global technology -- from manpower-driven scale to intelligence-driven efficiency.