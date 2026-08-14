'Never share sensitive details during the initial chatting phase,' advises rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, as he explains how to stay safe while using online dating and matrimonial platforms.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The journey of finding your life partner can be a lonely and emotionally draining one.

If you're recovering from a breakup or a bad dating experience, you might find yourself feeling more uncertain about your decisions and choices.

When you don't have parents or siblings to support you on this journey, you might want to seek help from friends or professionals.

"Never share sensitive details during the initial chatting phase," warns rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, while counselling a 38-year-old who got scammed on a matrimonial web site.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: I am 38, single. I live in India. I have no siblings or friends.

I completed my graduation from the US and worked there.

After I returned, my parents passed away. Now I live alone.

My neighbours and relatives don't help.

I was scammed on a matrimonial web site. But I want to get married. Can you advise?

I am sorry you had such a bad experience while using an online matrimonial platform.

I would suggest you to never share sensitive details during the initial chatting phase.

Avoid financial conversations or matches who keep trying to steer any discussions toward money.

Also, be careful of matches who share too many details too fast because most genuine users tend to take their time vetting you and only then revealing details about themselves.

Other than that, a little research will show you apps that suit your requirements.

You do not have to be limited to matrimony sites alone.

You can try dating apps that cater to serious daters who are looking for long-term relationships and connections that lead to marriage. That would broaden your dating pool.

I am sure you will find the right match very soon. Don't let one negative experience discourage you.

I hope this helps.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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