'I Tried To Initiate Closeness But She Seemed Uncomfortable'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how you can fix emotional distance in a relationship.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

After spending several years in a marriage, many couples complain that their emotional connection starts to fade.

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, "Raising kids and family responsibilities and duties can somehow push the spark of marriage to a bare minimum."

Read on for Anu's detailed advice on how to overcome that distance in your marriage.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: I have been married for 24 years and ours was a love marriage.

We have two sons who are now grown up, and for most of our married life, things were stable and peaceful between us.

Over the years, like many couples, we got busy with responsibilities, work, children and daily life.

Slowly, our emotional and physical connection started fading without us even realising it.

For the past few years, especially after our children became independent, I have started feeling a sense of emptiness in our relationship.

We live in the same house but hardly talk beyond basic daily conversations. There is no warmth, no affection and we have not been physically close for a long time.

Recently, when I tried to initiate closeness or even simple gestures like holding her hand, she seemed uncomfortable as if I were some stranger.

I was very hurt but I didn't react.

I still care deeply for her and want to rebuild our bond.

I don't know if she has emotionally moved on, lost interest in the relationship or if this is just a phase many long-term marriages go through.

How can I win her back in my life?

Raising kids, family responsibilities and duties can somehow push the spark of marriage to a bare minimum.

And before you know it, the communication breakdown will make you believe that the marriage is over.

But it's far from over; in fact, it's a wake-up call to RESET and plunge back into understanding why you married your wife and not just anybody else.

It's important to count on what you add to each other and value what you bring to the marriage.

Once you neutralise it to a point where you are willing to put in the hard work necessary to reset the marriage, half your work is done.

Start with intimate (emotional) conversations and do things with one another.

I always suggest date nights to bring back that fun and no-care-in-the-world feeling. It can ignite a lot of passion in the marriage.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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