Do you have income tax and personal finance queries?

Please ask your questions here and rediffGURU Vivek Lala, who is a partner at S L Wealth, will answer them.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Raj: Hi, I am 49 and single. I work as an IT professional and am currently facing some challenges at work.

My current annual expenses are approximately Rs 12 lakh.

I own a small house and do not plan to buy any more real estate.

So far, I have accumulated Rs 7.8 crore in bank fixed deposits and savings accounts, Rs 90 lakh in PF, Rs 20 lakh in PPF (which will mature in seven years) and Rs 25 lakh in stocks and gold, split equally between the two.

I do not have life insurance but I have medical insurance -- a Rs 5 lakh retail policy and an Rs 8 lakh corporate policy.

Recently, I have started moving money from my bank deposits into mutual funds every month, as follows:



ABSL Medium Term Debt Direct Growth: Rs 1 lakh

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Direct Growth: Rs 25,000

HDFC Flexi Cap Direct Growth: Rs 25,000

Quant Multi Asset Direct Growth: Rs 25,000

Nippon Multi Asset Direct Growth: Rs 25,000

I plan to continue this until my bank deposits fall to Rs 2 crore.

This way, my tax outgo will be negligible in case I lose my job and I will be able to meet my expenses from the interest earned.

I would like to know whether my approach is sound, assuming I lose or leave my job immediately.

Would you suggest a better option that could help me generate income from my investments and plan for my expenses until the age of 90?

I'm glad to see that you understand the importance of personal finance and have built a strong financial position at the age of 49.

Having said that, after reviewing the information shared, I believe there are a few important changes that can significantly improve the efficiency of your portfolio.

My observations

1. Term insurance

Based on your current financial position and the corpus you have already accumulated, I don't believe term insurance is essential purely from a financial dependency perspective, provided your existing investments are sufficient to meet your family's long-term requirements and there are no significant outstanding liabilities.

2. Current asset allocation

Your total liquid net worth is approximately Rs 9.15 crore, of which nearly 97% is invested in debt/liquid assets.

3. The biggest concern: Excessive allocation to debt

At your age and with your investment horizon, I believe the current debt allocation is too conservative.

A debt portfolio may reasonably generate around 7% over the long term while your personal or real-life inflation could be closer to 8% or more despite the official CPI inflation number being lower. This means that, after adjusting for inflation, your purchasing power could actually decline over time.

The objective shouldn't simply be to preserve the Rs 9.15-crore corpus. It should be to preserve and grow its purchasing power for the next 30–40 years.

4. Retirement readiness

Based on the numbers shared, your current annual withdrawal requirement is only around 1.3% of your total portfolio.

That is an extremely comfortable withdrawal rate.

Subject to your future goals, liabilities and lifestyle requirements, I believe you are financially well positioned to consider retirement even today.

Changes I would recommend

1. Maintain an emergency/liquidity corpus of approximately Rs 1 crore

Keep this in liquid/debt-oriented instruments for emergencies, near-term requirements and peace of mind.

The remaining corpus can be gradually moved towards a well-diversified portfolio of equity-oriented investments, including mutual funds, PMS (portfolio management services) and AIFs (alternative investment funds), depending on your risk appetite and suitability.

2. Re-evaluate your existing mutual fund portfolio

From the information shared, several of the funds appear to have been selected based on recommendations commonly seen on social media platforms.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that but I would strongly recommend evaluating each fund based on portfolio quality, consistency, downside protection, the fund manager's track record, valuation, risk-adjusted returns and its role within the overall portfolio, rather than simply looking at past returns or popularity.

Appropriate changes can then be made wherever required.

3. Suggested allocation for the Rs 7-crore mutual fund portfolio

As a starting framework, I would consider:

15% -- large and mid-cap funds

15% -- multi-cap funds

15% -- mid-cap funds

15% -- small cap funds

15% -- value funds

15% -- Flexi/value-oriented strategies

10% -- Select thematic opportunities

The exact funds and final allocation should, of course, be decided after understanding your risk tolerance, investment horizon, cash-flow requirements and specific financial goals.

My overall view

You have already done the difficult part -- building a substantial corpus.

The next stage is not about taking unnecessary risks. It is about putting the corpus to work efficiently while ensuring that it continues to grow faster than inflation.

With a Rs 9.15-crore liquid corpus and a withdrawal requirement of only around 1.3%, I believe your financial position is extremely strong.

The focus now should be on asset allocation, portfolio quality and long-term wealth preservation, rather than simply accumulating more money.

These are my preliminary observations based on the information shared. A detailed recommendation would require a deeper understanding of your goals, liabilities, risk profile, family requirements and existing investments.

I would be happy to hear your views and discuss the same further.

You can ask rediffGURU Vivek Lala your questions HERE

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.