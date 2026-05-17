Hypertension Day: 10 Foods That Are Bad For Your Heart

On World Hypertension Day, Dr Anup Taksande, clinical director-cardiology and cardiac interventions at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains why you must think twice before reaching out for that bag of chips, sugar-free cereal or instant noodles.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

When blood pressure readings start to rise, the first thing people start blaming is salt.

However, a timely visit to a cardiologist will offer you a different perspective.

A cardiologist will tell you that people who cut down on salt may still be consuming foods that quietly push those numbers higher.

The effect may be slow and often goes unnoticed unless it shows up on a report.

Surprisingly, these foods are part of our daily routine which makes it even trickier to avoid.

Over a period of time, you will notice fluid retention, lifestyle problems, weight gain, inflammation and hormonal shifts, all of which contribute towards increasing blood pressure.

Here are 10 daily foods that may be slowly harming your heart:

1. Processed meats

Most of us who are busy and don't have time to step out end up ordering cold cuts and sausages to make meals quicker and convenient.

If you read the labels carefully, you will realise that processed meats are treated with preservatives which contains sodium. This is done to increase their shelf life and enhance their taste.

Week after week, when you consume processed meats as curries or starters, this excess sodium draws water into the bloodstream, increasing the blood volume. This puts a strain on blood vessels and the heart.

Instead of relying on processed meats, opt for freshly bought meat or plant proteins. They will provide the same satisfaction without the chemical load.

Even a simple home-style chicken dish or dal can make a difference to your diet.

2. Packaged snacks

Does your hand always reach out for a packet of chips or namkeen while you are working, studying or just watching a movie?

Almost all 'healthy' packaged snacks contain an excess amount of salt and sodium used as preservatives.

Even when consumed in small amounts, in the long run, this will contribute to weight gain and increase the cholesterol level, straining the heart.

Switch to nuts, seeds or makhana to satisfy your cravings.

3. Instant anything

Instant noodles, ready-made curries, pancakes, upmas, chutneys, idlis and vadas are there for our convenience. However, anything instant also comes with sodium and additives that are used to preserve flavours.

Even occasional consumption can dangerously push sodium intake beyond limits.

Home-cooked meals like vegetable upma or dal are the best alternatives.

You don't always need a fancy meal or breakfast to start your day. Boiled vegetables or fruits are always better than instant ready-to-eat meals that have zero to negligible nutrition.

4. Sugary beverages

Soft drinks and packaged juices don't just add sugar; they disrupt how the body handles insulin.

This imbalance can stiffen blood vessels. Regular consumption makes the body retain sodium, both of which contribute to rising blood pressure.

The solution is to choose hydration that doesn't need to come with additives.

Coconut water, sugarcane juice... they all contain natural sugar which also acts as a refreshment.

During summers, chaas or buttermilk is the best to cool down the body. A homemade glass of nimbu pani or kokum sherbet can quickly refresh you without the risk of added sugar.

5. Refined flour foods

Always check your daily diet for hidden sugars and salt.

If you are having a toast or sandwich for breakfast, you are starting your day with refined flour.

Are you attending birthdays or treating yourself to a small piece of cake after a meal?/p>

Did you know that breads, cakes, pastries and frosting are all loaded with sugar and preservatives that instantly spike up your blood sugar level?

Consistent consumption will cause weight gain and metabolic stress, both of which are directly linked to hypertension.

Multi-grains are a healthier option. They digest at a slow place, keep blood sugar steady and support heart health. If you absolutely cannot avoid bread, choose the multigrain option to minimise the damage.

6. Condiments

Indian cuisine is incomplete without pickles and papad.

Even a spoonful of pickle contains a concentrated amount of salts.

Regular consumption rapidly increases sodium intake and that strains your blood vessels and your heart.

A healthier alternative would be to switch to homemade chutneys containing mint, herbs and tomatoes. They can easily enhance a dish's flavour without increasing the amount of sodium in one's body.

7. Processed cheese

Who doesn't love cheese? But it all depends on what and how much cheese you put on your plate.

A single slice of processed cheese in your sandwich contains sodium and saturated fats. Excess consumption may raise blood pressure and affect your cholesterol levels.

A healthier alternative would be to switch to homemade paneer, hung curd or limited portions of natural cheese.

8. Deep-fried foods

Fried snacks are equally tempting but they do more than just add extra weight to your body.

Daily consumption can trigger inflammation and damage your blood vessels. This reduces your flexibility, making it harder for blood to flow smoothly.

Instead of deep frying, try grilling, baking and air-frying your snacks. You will eventually get used to it and your body will thank you for retaining the taste while cutting down on the oil.

9. Restaurant meals and ordering in

Did anyone tell you that most restaurants prepare their curries and marinades well in advance for the sake of convenience?

When you order in food, you love the taste and flavour. But you have to remember that food prepared in most restaurant kitchens tend to use more salt, oil, butter and sugar to enhance colour and flavour.

What feels like a treat can easily turn into a bad eating habit, affecting your blood pressure over time.

Instead of ordering in, find ways to cook or choose home-made salads or quick meals.

Limit eating out to occasions only.

Balance your cravings, instead, with timely, home-cooked meals.

Preparing for your meals in advance, especially during weekends or overnight will help you maintain control over ingredients, toppings and meal portions.

10. Sugar-free cereals and protein bars

When there are kids and busy working professionals at home, crunchy breakfast cereals claiming to be sugar-free and loaded with protein could be a staple diet.

What often goes unnoticed that cornflakes and granola bars contain sugar and sodium (read labels for hidden forms of sugar and sodium) to preserve and enhance their taste.

Your breakfast should be rich in nutrients. Only eating cereals will disrupt the natural way metabolism works.

Switch to home-cooked breakfast meals including fruits, oats and eggs. They are healthier and contain natural nutrients which will help balance your blood sugar and keep your cholesterol levels under check.

It's most important to remember that blood pressure is rarely influenced by food. It reflects patterns. Keeping in mind what you eat, how you eat it and how much you eat goes a long way.

A mix of fruits, vegetable and grains in your diet will gradually balance out sodium levels.

Regular movement, good sleep and stress control will further support in maintain healthy blood pressure.

Managing blood pressure doesn't start with a lot of restrictions; it starts with awareness.

The problem isn't always the a pinch of extra salt added to a home-cooked meal; it is the hidden ingredients woven into everyday meals. When meals become simple, the body responds positively.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.