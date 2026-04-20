'Husband Deleting Chats From Female Colleague'

'A healthy marriage is all about trust and good communication,' counsels rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor.

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Emotional cheating happens when either of the partner drifts away from the relationship.

It may start with casual neglect leading to emotional distance from each other.

But if your partner is deleting their chats, it is a matter of concern, says rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor based in Amritsar, while warning a young married woman who suspects that her partner may be emotionally cheating on her.

You too can post your relationship related questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

Anonymous: I'm a 33-year-old married woman, and I recently discovered that my husband has been deleting chats and hiding conversations with a female colleague.

When I confronted him, he said it's 'just harmless flirting' and accused me of being insecure and overreacting.

The problem is, I can't shake off this constant anxiety and urge to check his phone, which is slowly affecting my mental peace.

Are these early signs of emotional cheating in marriage?

And how do you rebuild trust when your partner doesn't see anything wrong with their behaviour?

Hello ma'am. I hope you are in good health.

A healthy marriage is all about trust and good communication. If these two things are there in marriage then things do work out.

I understand that you are having anxiety and you feel insecure in this situation.

You should talk to him and try to find out the reason why he is doing this.

If he is deleting chats, it is a matter of concern.

If talking to him doesn't help, then seek the guidance of his parents.

There will be a greater chance that he listens to them. I hope this helps. Please do share your feedback.

Take care!

You too can post your relationship related questions for rediffGURU Dr Upneet KaurHERE

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