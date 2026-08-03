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Huawei Pura 90s Pro Debuts With Flagship Cameras And Fast Charging

By REDIFF GADGETS August 03, 2026 10:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Huawei has expanded its premium smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max.

The new handsets combine sleek designs with powerful hardware, featuring LTPO OLED displays, Kirin 9030S processors, flagship cameras.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro comes in Guava Soda, Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black, while the Pura 90s Pro Max is available in Blush Gold, Orange Ocean, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black.

Both smartphones are now open for pre-orders in Malaysia, with a wider global rollout expected in the upcoming months.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro debuts with Kirin 9030S, 120Hz LTPO OLED display, 50 MP cameras and 66W charging

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

All photographs: Kind courtesy Huawei

1. Huawei Pura 90s Pro Price: Rs 87,200

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro starts at MYR 3,699 (around Rs 87,200) for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, while the 12 GB + 512 GB variant is priced at MYR 3,999 (approximately Rs 94,200).

Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max with 12 GB + 512 GB storage carries a price tag of MYR 4,899 (about Rs 1,15,400).

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

2. Display: 6.6-inch LTPO OLED Screen

The handset features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 300 Hz, ensuring fluid visuals and responsive touch interactions.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

3. Processor: Kirin 9030S octa-core Chipset

It is powered by the Kirin 9030S octa-core chipset and runs EMUI 16. It packs 12 GB of RAM and is available with 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

4. Camera: Twin 50 MP

This device is equipped with a 50 MP main camera, a 12.5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP macro telephoto sensor.

For selfies and video calls, it features a 13 MP front camera with autofocus.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

5. Audio: Stereo Speakers

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro comes with stereo speakers enhanced by Huawei Histen audio technology for an immersive listening experience.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NearLink E2.0, NFC, USB Type-C and GPS.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

6. Durability: IP68 And IP69

It carries IP68 and IP69 certifications, offering strong protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro

7. Battery: 6,000 mAh

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 66W Huawei SuperCharge wired fast charging and 50W Huawei SuperCharge wireless charging.

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