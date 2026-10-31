HP OmniBook 3 Laptop Launched at Rs 1,71,399 With 16-Inch Display

The HP OmniBook 3 Laptop 16-bu0273TU combines a large 16-inch display with Intel processing, facial recognition and a slim design for work on the move.

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop for 34-hour battery, 1080p camera and more.

All photographs: Kind courtesy HP

1. Price And Design: Rs 171,399

The HP OmniBook 3 Laptop 16-bu0273TU is priced at Rs 171,399. Weighing 1.64 kg, it features a slim chassis designed to balance portability with everyday productivity.

2. Intel Processing Power: Intel Core Ultra 9 - 285H

Intel processors help the notebook handle multitasking and routine computing tasks smoothly. The exact processor model has not been specified in the supplied details.

3. Display: 16 16:10 Screen

A 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio provides additional vertical viewing space, making documents, browsing and everyday tasks more convenient.

4. Clearer Video Calls: 1080p

The built-in 1080p camera supports HDR auto-switching and temporal noise reduction for improved image clarity, alongside technology that filters background noise.

5. Extended Battery Life: 34 Hours

HP claims up to 34 hours of battery life for this model, potentially allowing users to work for longer between charges. Actual endurance will depend on usage and configuration.

6. Security And Connectivity: Facial Recognition

Facial recognition enables password-free sign-in.

The slim laptop also includes USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports for connecting accessories and external displays.

7. Durability And Materials: 10 Million Keystrokes

Designed for everyday use, the notebook has undergone testing involving 25,000 lid openings, 10 million keystrokes, temperature extremes, drops and shocks.

HP also states that at least 85 per cent recycled plastic is used in the keyboard keycaps.