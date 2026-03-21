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How To Wear Your Mom's Sari At Fashion Week

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 15:51 IST

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“I source a lot from my mom’s wardrobe,” Asmi Gupta tells Rediff’s Rishika Shah at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Asmi Gupta at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photograph: Hitesh Harisingani/Rediff

At Lakme Fashion Week, Asmi Gupta from Her Circle is serving a look that feels as personal as it is stylish as heirloom meets high fashion with a whole lot of ease.

Originally from Delhi and now based in Mumbai, Asmi is at Fashion Week to cover the shows and, clearly, to turn heads while she’s at it.

Fashion mantra

Asmi says, “Just emulating whatever I’m feeling that day.

“Today, since I was feeling very conscious about myself, I chose this sari so that I can be perceived more!”

Outfit breakdown

Asmi’s sari comes straight from her mom’s closet (we love a sustainable queen)!

Bought by her mom from Suta Bombay, Asmi paired it with a corset blouse she picked up for around Rs 1,000 while thrifting in Pune.

She also draped a stole which she again got from her mom. “I source a lot from my mom’s wardrobe,” she grins.

Asmi accessorised with oxidised jewellery -- some gifted and some from Janpath Road in Delhi.

The look just took 15-20 minutes to come together as she had already got the sari from her mother the last time she was in Delhi and her mom gave her the idea to style it with a modish blouse.

Not every trend is your trend

She admits she’s not big on trends but if there’s one she’d skip?

“Butter yellow, it just doesn’t suit me,” she laughs.

If her outfit were a personality…

Asmi says it would be “carefree and in the moment!”

Summer survival tip

Her go-to tip to survive the heat? “Lots of sunscreen and keeping my hair out of my face. Otherwise, I can’t function.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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